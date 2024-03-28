Fight Night Program – Week of March 28-April 3

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, March 28 – Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit

Vladimir Shishkin vs. Mike Guy – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Juan Carrillo vs. Quinton Rankin – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Juan Huertas – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Nadim Salloum vs. William Townsel – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Daulis Prescott – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, March 29 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

High stakes for Valdez, who will be securing a path to a third major title reign should he defeat Australia’s Wilson. The “interim” belt at stake should make things more interesting for both of them, but it’s hard to envision any other result than Valdez winning and securing another big-time bout in his next outing.

Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle – women’s strawweight – 10 rounds

A rare occurrence in male boxing is becoming a more common one in women’s boxing: the best fighting the best. Two top pound-for-pound talents vying for undisputed bragging rights, with the Ring belt at stake, and with a grudge match developing between them to boot. It hardly gets any better than that.

Also on this card:

Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni – lightweight – 10 rounds

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Donald Haynesworth – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida – lightweight – 8 rounds

Sergio Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne – middleweight – 6 rounds

Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, March 29 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Oshae Jones vs. Sonya Dreiling – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Elijah Pierce vs. Arthur Villanueva – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Haven Brady vs. Waldemir Areizaga – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Giovanni Marquez vs. Jayson Velez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Dacarree Scott vs. Detrailous Webster – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 30 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Tszyu was scheduled to face former champ Keith Thurman in this defense of his WBO belt, but he suffered an injury in training, and Fundora had to jump in at the last minute. It will be interesting to see Tszyu in such a stylistically and physically challenging fight in this main event of a star-studded card with half a dozen title belts at stake.

Also on this card:

Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa – middleweight – 12 rounds

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angel Cordova – flyweight – 12 rounds

Brian Mendoza vs. Serhii Bohachuk – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis – middleweight – 10 rounds

Mirco Cuello vs. Sulaiman Segawa – featherweight – 8 rounds

Curmel Moton vs. Anthony Cuba – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Prime Video

Saturday, March 30 – YouTube Theater, Inglewood, Calif.

Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto Ramirez – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

“Zurdo” Ramirez, who became the first Mexican to win a super middleweight title, is now motivated score another first-ever at cruiserweight for his country as he takes on Goulamirian for the WBA cruiserweight belt.

Also on this card:

Alexis Rocha vs. Fredrick Lawson – welterweight – 10 rounds

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago – flyweight – 10 rounds

Santiago Dominguez vs. Jose Sanchez – welterweight – 10 rounds

Kareem Hackett vs. Rowdy Montgomery – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Beltran – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 30 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.

Luis Lopez vs. Jesus Resendiz – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Eric Mondragon vs. Jenel Lausa – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Nelson Oliva vs. Franyerson Puerta – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

George Navarro vs. MJ Bo – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Fubo Sports

Saturday, March 30 – Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Kurt Walker vs. James Beech Jr. – featherweight – 10 rounds

Ruadhan Farrell vs. Connor Kerr – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Steven Ward vs. Perry Howe – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Owen O’Neill vs. Edgar Kemsky – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 30 – TechPort Arena, San Antonio

Giovanni Cabrera vs. Ricardo Quiroz – lightweight – 10 rounds

Justin Figueroa vs. Christian Aguirre – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Sebastian Rodriguez vs. Bryan Springs – middleweight – 4 rounds

Keith Smith vs. Roberto Castro – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 30 – Arena Armeec, Sofia, Bulgaria

Kubrat Pulev vs. Ihor Shevadzutskyi – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Tervel Pulev vs. Rolly Lambert Tameza – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Derrick Osaze vs. Joel Julio – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Petar Draganov vs. Angel Adrian – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 30 – Luna Park Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina,

Jose Rosa vs. Edwin Bennett – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Pablo Corzo vs. Gaspar Fernandez – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: TyCSportsPlay

Saturday, March 30 – Steamfitters Union Hall, Harmony, Pa.

Mary Casamassa vs. Olivia Gerula – women’s super middleweight – 10 rounds

Paul Palombo vs. Devonte Jones – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Richie Cantolina vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: CombatSportsNow

Sunday, March 31 – O2 Arena, London

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Headlining a talent-ladden card is this terrific clash with Wardley’s British and Commonwealth belts on the line. Worth checking up the entire lineup. Some of those guys will be superstars in a few years.

Also on this card:

Florian Marku vs. Chris Kongo – welterweight – 10 rounds

Viddal Riley vs. Mikael Lawal – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Alen Babic vs. Steve Robinson – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Callum Simpson vs. Dulla Mbabe – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Ben Whittaker vs. Leon Willings – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Peacock

Sunday, March 31 – Intl. Conf. Hall, Nagoya, Japan

Yudai Shigeoka vs. Melvin Jerusalem – strawweight – 12 rounds

Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Jake Amparo – strawweight – 12 rounds

The Shigeokas are one of the most talented pair of brothers in all of boxing, and this double title defense (WBC for Yudai, IBF for Gingiro) should be a fun family affair. Gingiro has it easier since Amparo will be a late sub, but Yudai will be facing a proven, nails-though contender in Jerusalem.

Also on this card:

Tomoki Kameda vs. Kevin Villanueva – featherweight – 10 rounds

Riku Kunimoto vs. Eiki Kani – middleweight – 10 rounds

Ei Go vs. Koshin Takeshima – lightweight – 8 rounds

Alexandru Jur vs. Mitsuro Brandon Tajima – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Pakphum Tawinram vs. Ryusei Moriwaki – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Wednesday, April 3 – 36ers Arena, Adelaide, Australia

Jamel Herring vs. Jackson Jon England – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Joel Camilleri vs. Joel Pavlides – middleweight – 10 rounds

Jack Brubaker vs. In Duck Seo – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Sergei Vorobev vs. Wes Capper – middleweight – 8 rounds

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

