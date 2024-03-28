Fight Night Program – Week of March 28-April 3
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, March 28 – Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit
Vladimir Shishkin vs. Mike Guy – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Juan Carrillo vs. Quinton Rankin – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Juan Huertas – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Nadim Salloum vs. William Townsel – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Daulis Prescott – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, March 29 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.
Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson – junior lightweight – 12 rounds
High stakes for Valdez, who will be securing a path to a third major title reign should he defeat Australia’s Wilson. The “interim” belt at stake should make things more interesting for both of them, but it’s hard to envision any other result than Valdez winning and securing another big-time bout in his next outing.
Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle – women’s strawweight – 10 rounds
A rare occurrence in male boxing is becoming a more common one in women’s boxing: the best fighting the best. Two top pound-for-pound talents vying for undisputed bragging rights, with the Ring belt at stake, and with a grudge match developing between them to boot. It hardly gets any better than that.
Also on this card:
Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni – lightweight – 10 rounds
Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Donald Haynesworth – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida – lightweight – 8 rounds
Sergio Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne – middleweight – 6 rounds
Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton – lightweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Friday, March 29 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta
Oshae Jones vs. Sonya Dreiling – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Elijah Pierce vs. Arthur Villanueva – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Haven Brady vs. Waldemir Areizaga – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Giovanni Marquez vs. Jayson Velez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Dacarree Scott vs. Detrailous Webster – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 30 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Tszyu was scheduled to face former champ Keith Thurman in this defense of his WBO belt, but he suffered an injury in training, and Fundora had to jump in at the last minute. It will be interesting to see Tszyu in such a stylistically and physically challenging fight in this main event of a star-studded card with half a dozen title belts at stake.
Also on this card:
Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa – middleweight – 12 rounds
Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angel Cordova – flyweight – 12 rounds
Brian Mendoza vs. Serhii Bohachuk – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis – middleweight – 10 rounds
Mirco Cuello vs. Sulaiman Segawa – featherweight – 8 rounds
Curmel Moton vs. Anthony Cuba – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Prime Video
Saturday, March 30 – YouTube Theater, Inglewood, Calif.
Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto Ramirez – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
“Zurdo” Ramirez, who became the first Mexican to win a super middleweight title, is now motivated score another first-ever at cruiserweight for his country as he takes on Goulamirian for the WBA cruiserweight belt.
Also on this card:
Alexis Rocha vs. Fredrick Lawson – welterweight – 10 rounds
Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago – flyweight – 10 rounds
Santiago Dominguez vs. Jose Sanchez – welterweight – 10 rounds
Kareem Hackett vs. Rowdy Montgomery – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Joel Iriarte vs. Kevin Beltran – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 30 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.
Luis Lopez vs. Jesus Resendiz – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Eric Mondragon vs. Jenel Lausa – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Nelson Oliva vs. Franyerson Puerta – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
George Navarro vs. MJ Bo – bantamweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Fubo Sports
Saturday, March 30 – Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kurt Walker vs. James Beech Jr. – featherweight – 10 rounds
Ruadhan Farrell vs. Connor Kerr – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Steven Ward vs. Perry Howe – cruiserweight – 6 rounds
Owen O’Neill vs. Edgar Kemsky – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 30 – TechPort Arena, San Antonio
Giovanni Cabrera vs. Ricardo Quiroz – lightweight – 10 rounds
Justin Figueroa vs. Christian Aguirre – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Sebastian Rodriguez vs. Bryan Springs – middleweight – 4 rounds
Keith Smith vs. Roberto Castro – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 30 – Arena Armeec, Sofia, Bulgaria
Kubrat Pulev vs. Ihor Shevadzutskyi – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Tervel Pulev vs. Rolly Lambert Tameza – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Derrick Osaze vs. Joel Julio – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Petar Draganov vs. Angel Adrian – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 30 – Luna Park Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina,
Jose Rosa vs. Edwin Bennett – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Pablo Corzo vs. Gaspar Fernandez – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: TyCSportsPlay
Saturday, March 30 – Steamfitters Union Hall, Harmony, Pa.
Mary Casamassa vs. Olivia Gerula – women’s super middleweight – 10 rounds
Paul Palombo vs. Devonte Jones – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Richie Cantolina vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: CombatSportsNow
Sunday, March 31 – O2 Arena, London
Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Headlining a talent-ladden card is this terrific clash with Wardley’s British and Commonwealth belts on the line. Worth checking up the entire lineup. Some of those guys will be superstars in a few years.
Also on this card:
Florian Marku vs. Chris Kongo – welterweight – 10 rounds
Viddal Riley vs. Mikael Lawal – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Alen Babic vs. Steve Robinson – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Callum Simpson vs. Dulla Mbabe – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Ben Whittaker vs. Leon Willings – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: Peacock
Sunday, March 31 – Intl. Conf. Hall, Nagoya, Japan
Yudai Shigeoka vs. Melvin Jerusalem – strawweight – 12 rounds
Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Jake Amparo – strawweight – 12 rounds
The Shigeokas are one of the most talented pair of brothers in all of boxing, and this double title defense (WBC for Yudai, IBF for Gingiro) should be a fun family affair. Gingiro has it easier since Amparo will be a late sub, but Yudai will be facing a proven, nails-though contender in Jerusalem.
Also on this card:
Tomoki Kameda vs. Kevin Villanueva – featherweight – 10 rounds
Riku Kunimoto vs. Eiki Kani – middleweight – 10 rounds
Ei Go vs. Koshin Takeshima – lightweight – 8 rounds
Alexandru Jur vs. Mitsuro Brandon Tajima – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Pakphum Tawinram vs. Ryusei Moriwaki – bantamweight – 6 rounds
Wednesday, April 3 – 36ers Arena, Adelaide, Australia
Jamel Herring vs. Jackson Jon England – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Joel Camilleri vs. Joel Pavlides – middleweight – 10 rounds
Jack Brubaker vs. In Duck Seo – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Sergei Vorobev vs. Wes Capper – middleweight – 8 rounds
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.