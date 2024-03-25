Gilberto Ramirez aims for a place in history in his title bout with Arsen Goulamirian

Gilberto Ramirez with trainer Julian Chua during a media workout on October 11, 2022, in North Hollywood. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Gilberto Ramirez will look to make history when he challenges Arsen Goulamirian for the WBA cruiserweight title at The YouTube Theater, Inglewood, California.

Ramirez, who became the first Mexican to win a super middleweight title, is supremely motivated to complete the unique double-up at cruiserweight.

“It means everything,” Ramirez (45-1, 30 knockouts) told The Ring. “I fight for legacy. I feel a deep sense of determination, knowing that I’ve put in the work and that I have the skills to compete at this level. There’s a fire inside me, a burning desire to prove myself against the best in the world and to show everyone what I’m capable of.”

The 32-year-old Mexican southpaw knows at the same time he’ll have to work hard to claim the title.

“I know Arsen is a champion for a reason,” said Ramirez. “He is a formidable opponent, with a proven track record of success. He’s a proven fighter and the toughest cruiserweight champion out there. His strength and power is something that will always be a danger to any fighter.

“Despite the challenge, I know that I have to stay focused and mentally strong. I have trust in my training and my abilities, and believe I have what it takes to win. I need to embrace the challenge, knowing that this is my chance to shine and to cement my legacy as a champion.”

Ramirez struggled to make weight at light heavyweight and lost a lopsided decision to WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol in November 2022. He had been tabbed to return against Gabe Rosado in March 2023 but badly missed weight, coming in at 182.6, which is 7.6-pounds above the light heavyweight limit.

That prompted a move up to cruiserweight, where he dominated Joe Smith Jr., winning a lopsided 10-round unanimous decision last October.

“I feel great at this new weight class,” he said. “It’s my natural weight and there is not too much cutting. I walk around at 210-215 all-year round so making 200 is a breeze compared to 175 or 168.

“After moving up in the weight class, I’ve been working on my strength and boxing. I feel the work that I put will allow me to be strong in pocket and trade any shots with him. My overall strength and skill set will be the difference.”

Although Goulamirian has been chronically inactive over the past few years, Ramirez isn’t looking at that too much and prefers to focused on what he does in order to be victorious.

“It is what it is. Stuff like this isn’t new this game or to a fighter. He’s not the first nor will he be the last,” he said. “To be honest, I don’t really care if he’s been active or not. His problems have nothing to do with me.”

“Zurdo” is ready to take an important step in his career.

“The only thing I know is that he has what I want (WBA cruiserweight title) and I’m going to take it,” he said. “I’m here to stay and conquer the division before moving up to the heavyweight division.

“I know there isn’t too many fighters my size from my country so I have to represent well. Viva Mexico!”

This is an intriguing match up. The unbeaten but very inactive titleholder and the Mexican looking to reestablish himself. The big thing for me is that Goulamirian hasn’t fought in 16 months. I think that may play a part and believe Ramirez will outbox Goulamirian early and then hold off him off later to win a 12-round unanimous decision.

The France-based Armenian made his bones in Europe early on in his career. He won the French national title and then stopped Ryad Merhy (TKO 11) for the WBA “interim” title. The 36-year-old was subsequently upgraded to full champion but his career has been plagued by inactivity with just one fight since 2019. That came when he beat Aleksei Egorov (UD 12) November 2022.

Goulamirian-Ramirez, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

