Top Rank matchmaker sees world title in Raymond Muratalla’s future

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 20: Jeremia Nakathila (L) and Raymond Muratalla (R) exchange punches during their lightweight fight at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Brad Goodman has the ability to put together a great action fight. He also has an uncanny and remarkable eye for talent.

Goodman not only believes lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla is the goods, but he can become a world titleholder in the near future.

Muratalla, who is rated 7 by The Ring at 135 pounds, will face late-sub Xolisani Ndongeni Friday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The 10-round bout will take place on the undercard of the junior lightweight clash between contenders Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson, along with the unification clash between unified strawweight titleholders Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle.

All fights will stream live on ESPN+, beginning at 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT.

The 27-year-old Muratalla (19-0, 16 knockouts), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Fontana, has fought on Top Rank cards since April 2019. Since then, Goodman, Top Rank’s longtime matchmaker, has seen and observed Muratalla develop from prospect to contender.

Not only has Goodman been impressed with Muratalla’s development, but what he does in preparation and leading up to a fight.

“I definitely see him as a world champion,” Goodman told The Ring last week. “He’s a no-nonsense type of guy. He doesn’t talk smack or call anyone out. He lets his actions speak for themselves, particularly in the ring. When I go to (trainer) Robert Garcia’s gym in Riverside (California), he’s always by himself. He’s completely focused on his craft.”

Muratalla has been trained by Garcia for the last several years. Garcia has praised Muratalla for his work ethic and mental growth. Goodman believes Muratalla’s maturity is what has carried him to this point of his career, and the work he puts in the gym.

“Nothing stands out as far as improvement in his skill-set, but his maturity is what has made him a better fighter,” said Goodman, who was inducted last year into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. “Maturity equals confidence and that has made him a better fighter.

“I recently went to Robert’s gym and he was training alongside and sparring (unbeaten junior welterweight) Lindolfo Delgado. Watching them in the ring was like watching two artists at work. Like a Picasso. Just seeing how they were so smart and fluid with their punches and combinations. It was really a work of art watching both of them.”

In his last bout on November 4, Muratalla stopped Diego Torres Nunez in the eighth round of a clash between unbeaten lightweights. In his previous fight on May 20, Muratalla stopped Jeremia Nakathila in the second round.

Maratalla has won his last 13 of his last 14 fights by knockout.

Ndongeni (31-4, 18 KOs), who resides in Duncan Village, South Africa, last fought on January 6, losing by knockout after the eighth round to junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza, Jr. In his previous fight on July 8, Ndongeni lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten Ernesto Mercado.

The 33-year-old was unbeaten in five bouts prior to the back-to-back losses to Mercado and Barboza.

