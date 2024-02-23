Fight Night Program – Week of Feb. 23-28

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, February 23 – Chumash Casino, Santa Ynez, Calif.

Gor Yeritsyan vs. Quinton Randall – welterweight – 10 rounds

Cain Sandoval vs. Javier Molina – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Jorge Maravillo vs. Jesus Gonzalez – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Daniel Barrera vs. Jonathan Almacen – flyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Friday, February 23 – Paramount, Huntington, N.Y.

Wendy Toussaint vs. Mpondu Kalunga – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Simone Federici vs. Blake Caparello – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: StarBoxing.TV

Saturday, February 24 – Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan

Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Mexico’s Santiago has his work cut out for him in the first defense of the title he impressively lifted from Nonito Donaire back in July. The unbeaten Nakatani is not only the local fighter, but he’ll be motivated by the chance of grabbing his third world title in four years. A terrific matchup, indeed.

Also on this card:

Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Jonas Sultan vs. Riku Masuda – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Kensho Oyamada vs. Ren Kobayashi – featherweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, February 24 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Puerto Rico’s Berlanga put the super middleweight division on notice when he scored 16 first-round knockouts in a row to kickstart his career, but has been unable to score a stoppage in the past three years. He hopes to change that against McCrory, an upset-minded brawler with his own need – and means, according to him – to score an impressive win. Don’t expect to hear a decision in this fight.

Also on this card:

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano – welterweight – 12 rounds

Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa – lightweight – 10 rounds

Yankiel Rivera vs. Andy Dominguez – flyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 24 – Maryland Live Casino, Hanover, Md.

Immanuwel Aleem vs. Malcolm Jones – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Brandon Chambers vs. Jaqeem Hutcherson – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Ahmad Muhammad Jones vs. Corey Champion – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Mehki Phillips vs. Jason Chavez – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Saturday, February 24 – Olympia, Liverpool, England

Conor Butler vs. Jay Harris – flyweight – 12 rounds

Hakeem Palmer vs. Artjom Spatar – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 24 – Naucalpan, Mexico

Jose Andres Teran vs. Jorge Orozco – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Joe Rodriguez Aviles vs. Diego Mompar Trevino – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 24 – Casino Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Josue Francisco Aguero vs. Francisco Javier Lucero – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Clara Lescurat vs. Regina Chavez – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC Sports

