Cain Sandoval says activity, speed are on his side against Javier Molina

Cain Sandoval’s boxing career changed for the better early last year, signing a promotional deal with Tom Loeffler. The partnership gave the junior welterweight prospect a powerful ally in his mission to become a world champion.

Sandoval will take a significant step-up in opposition Friday night as he squares off against amateur standout and former prospect Javier Molina at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between welterweight Gor Yeritsyan and Quinton Randall.

Both fights will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The 21-year-old Sandoval (11-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Sacramento, California, scored an impressive fifth round knockout win over once-beaten Wesley Ferrer in his last bout on November 9. In his previous fight on July 22, which also took place in Santa Ynez, Sandoval dropped Jose Marruffo once en route to a knockout win in round six.

Despite the knockout power he has displayed, Sandoval has improved his skill-set, which he believes will be enough to overcome Molina (22-5, 9 KOs), a 2008 U.S. Olympian who has lost his last three fights. Molina has faced the more-talented opposition, but Sandoval believes his ring acumen, youth, and explosiveness will be the difference in the fight.

“I’m the more younger and faster fighter,” Sandoval told The Ring on Tuesday. “I’ve been more active than he has been lately. I’m not looking for the knockout in this fight. I did the same thing in the Ferrer fight. My plan was to outbox my opponent and the knockout just came.

“I feel like I could’ve done better from that fight, but I’ve learned over the last several months that I can’t throw everything. I have to set up and sit down on my punches. I had a great camp in preparation for this fight on Friday.”

Sandoval has been very active early on in his career, having fought four times last year and four fights in 2022.

In preparation for recent fights, Sandoval has traveled to Southern California to train at gyms including the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood and the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside. The amount of sparring against top contenders and unbeaten fighters, along with staying in the gym, has allowed him to develop and become a better overall fighter.

“I’ve sparred (junior welterweight contender) Arnold Barboza, Jr., (lightweight contender) Raymond Muratalla, (unbeaten welterweight) Raul Curiel, and junior welterweight Petros Ananyan,” said Sandoval, who is managed by Oscar Sanchez. “I stay very active. I’m always in the gym. I don’t take time off after a fight. I don’t come back two weeks or a month after a fight. I come back right away after a fight.

“I used to fight every weekend or every other weekend in the amateurs. So I take that discipline and continue that as a pro.”

Sandoval is promoted by Tom Loeffler, who signed him to a promotional deal early last year. Loeffler is best known for promoting two-time world middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin, heavyweight world titleholders and brothers Vitaly and Wladimir Klitschko, amongst others.

Also advised by Charles Bosecker, Sandoval is confident and grateful for the people in his corner, especially Loeffler, who was impressed with Sandoval’s power and development into a legit prospect.

“I’m grateful that Tom sees my talent,” said Sandoval. “Someone showed him a tape of me and he liked what he saw. That was when I was 8-0, with 8 knockouts. He saw what I did as an amateur and thinks I have a bright future ahead.”

The future is bright for Sandoval and an impressive victory over a talented fighter in Molina will go a long way. On a personal level, Sandoval has high aspirations of being a devoted and loving father.

Sandoval is the father of two daughters, ages three and one. He enjoys being a prizefighter, but misses spending time with his daughters and the rest of his family.

Although he understands the importance of developing as a fighter and the sacrifices involved, Sandoval is confident it will all be worth it in the end.

“I’m making my money for my family. I have two beautiful daughters. I miss out on the quality time with them, but that’s the sacrifice I’m making to have a better life and for them.”

