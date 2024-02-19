Alexandro Santiago loves the challenge of facing two-division titleholder Junto Nakatani

Alexandro Santiago - Photo courtesy of PBC

Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago will put his WBC bantamweight title on the line for the first time against former two-division titleholder Junto Nakatani at the Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Santiago, rated at No. 3 by The Ring at bantamweight, is well-aware that the unbeaten Japanese standout will present a difficult proposition.

“What I know about him is he’s a young, hungry, great fighter,” Santiago (28-3-5, 14 knockouts) told The Ring. “He has very good attributes. He’s tall, lean and a southpaw. In the past I’ve fought southpaws, and I was the shorter man.

“He’s been champion twice and I love this type of challenge because I know beating a fighter like this with a tremendous resume, I’m going to a bigger level and better fights.”

The 36-fight veteran, who has fought exclusively in North America, travelled directly from San Diego to Tokyo on February 13 and feels the hard work has already been done.

“I’m going to his backyard in Japan and I’ve been working extremely hard,” he said. “One of my belief’s is you win fights in the gym, mainly preparing yourself very well, the time, work ethic, the effort. That way the day of the fight everything will conclude, all the hard work usually is almost done. I have dedicated myself, I had good, tough sparring. We feel ready for this fight.”

The 28-year-old impressively captured the WBC 118-pound title last time out against his idol Nonito Donaire (UD 12) in July 2023.

It was a watershed moment in the Tijuana fighters decade long career.

“Beating a guy like Donaire, who is a superstar, soon probably a Hall of Famer, to conquer my dream of becoming a world champion was an incredible experience, something I dreamed about of since I was a young fighter,” he said proudly. “I celebrated with the people that I love, which is my family, my team, the Quiriarte family.

“It was very challenging and difficult but I do believe the challenge starts now, a lot more difficult fights like the one I have in Japan but I am very well prepared. I’m enjoying it, I’m having a lot of fun with it. I’m looking forward to it. I wish it was tomorrow.”

Santiago intends to use the world title win as a springboard to further success.

“That was the beginning of great things when they gave me that belt and put around my waist,” he said. “Not only do I want to become a world champion, I want to leave something in boxing for the next generation. Be an example for the kids who follow boxing.

“There are so many things I want to accomplish, this is just the beginning. Next, (I want to) unify, that’s why I’m working extremely hard to fulfil and be victorious on February 24.”

His ambitions also extend outside the ring.

“I want to help my dad continue to grow the business [they own 15 hot dog stalls]. I have a small business, Hotdogs and Burgers in Soler, an avenue that is very popular in Tijuana,” he said. “Hopefully everything goes well and after the fight in Japan, we’re planning to expand the shop and make it bigger.

“The motivation has not changed: my son, my wife, my family are still the reason why I get up in the morning whatever time I need to get up to go for a run, to be in the gym. I want to secure a good future for my son and to help my family live a little bit more comfortably.”

Nakatani ran through his early opposition and holds wins over future junior flyweight titleholder Masamichi Yabuki (UD 4), flyweight contender Seigo Yuri Akui (TKO 6) and passed the litmus test of former 108-pound titleholder Milan Melindo (TKO 6). Covid stymied the tall 26-year-old’s progress and he had to wait 13 months to win the vacant WBO title against Giemel Magramo (TKO 8). He made two defenses, including his American debut, when he stopped former titleholder Angel Acosta (TKO 4) and on the undercard of Gennadiy Golovkin-Ryota Murata, and he was equally impressive bludgeoning Ryota Yamauchi (TKO 8).

The heavy-handed boxer-puncher moved up to 115-pounds and beat tough Mexican Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (UD 10) before capturing the vacant WBO title with a highlight reel knockout over Andrew Moloney (KO 11) and most recently outboxed Argi Cortes (UD 12).

Santiago-Nakatani, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 5:00 a.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright