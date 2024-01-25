Fight Night Program – Week of Jan. 25-31

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, January 25 – Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada

Erik Bazinyan vs. Billi Facundo Godoy – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Bazinyan, rated at No. 6 by The Ring at super middleweight, will look to kick off the year by putting his best foot forward and making a statement to his division when he faces battle-hardened Argentine fringe contender Godoy.

What to expect in this fight: After three straight decision wins, expect Bazinyan to go for a stoppage win in this one. Smart money say he’ll fail, but that won’t stop him from trying.

Also on this card:

Albert Ramirez vs. Artur Ziyatdinov – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Mary Spencer vs. Sonya Dreiling – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Steve Claggett vs. Marcos Barraza – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Avery Martin Duval vs. Jesus Gomez Adorno – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Thursday, January 25 – Legends Casino, Toppenish, Wash.

Mandeep Jangra vs. Gerardo Esquivel – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Andrew Murphy vs. Devontae McDonald – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, January 27 – Footprint Center, Phoenix

Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder – super middleweight – 12 rounds

After earning Fight of the Year honors from the BWAA for his war against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Munguia is back with a dangerous proposition against the battle-hardened Ryder in what is definitely the fight to watch this weekend.

What to expect in this fight: Should he win, Munguía enters the Canelo Sweepstakes. That’s yet another guarantee that Munguia will bring his A game to this bout.

Also on this card:

Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez – strawweight – 12 rounds

Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz – women’s flyweight – 10 rounds

Darius Fulghum vs. Alantez Fox – super middleweight – 8 rounds

David Picasso Romero vs. Erik Ruiz – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Gregory Morales vs. Ronal Ron – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, January 27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix – welterweight – 10 rounds

Paddy Donovan vs. William Andres Hererra – welterweight – 10 rounds

Cheavon Clarke vs. Tommy McCarthy – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Conah Walker vs. Lloyd Germain – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, January 27 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

Omar Trinidad vs. Jose Perez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Eduardo Diaz vs. Jose Manuel Gomez – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Adan Ochoa vs. John Mark Alimane – featherweight – 6 rounds

Guadalupe Medina vs. Lilian Almaraz – women’s junior flyweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Saturday, January 27 – Motorworld, Cologne, Germany

Ermal Hadribeaj vs. Fatih Keles – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Jose Larduet vs. Yonny Molina – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Branimir Malenica vs. Ahmed Dananovic – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Timo Rost vs. Leon Bauer – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, January 27 – Harrah’s, Philadelphia

Devon Lee vs. Rondale Hubbert – welterweight – 8 rounds

Isaiah Johnson vs. Sebastian Chaves – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Erron Peterson vs. Christopher Arguello – middleweight – 6 rounds

Pryce Taylor vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Sunday, January 28 – Casino de Deauville, Deauville, France

Hassan Amzile vs. Mohamed Suleiman Kartoum – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Brandon Glanton vs. Emil Markic – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Milan Prat vs. Suleiman Jafaru – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Mailys Gangloff vs. Gemma Ruegg – women’s junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE+

Wednesday, January 31 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Angelo Leo vs. Mike Plania – featherweight – 10 rounds

Former junior featherweight titlist Leo will attempt to regain lost ground and aim for a new title bout in this clash with Plania, a ten-round featherweight proposition. An ex-champ looking for redemption against a nails-tough, upset-minded Filipino? Sounds like a solid recipe to me.

Also on this card:

Christopher Pearson vs. Trevor McCumby – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Romero Duno vs. Antonio Moran – lightweight – 10 rounds

Mykell Gamble vs. Damian Alcala – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Ryan Maine vs. Jorge Sosa – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

