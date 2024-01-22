Former champ Angelo Leo returns at featherweight to take on Mike Plania on Jan. 31

Angelo Leo - Photo from Mayweather Promotions

Angelo Leo will be taking on Mike Plania in the main event as the ProBox TV’s Wednesday Night Fights series returns for its second installment of 2024 on January 31 in Plant City, Florida.

A former super bantamweight world champion, Leo will lock horns with Plania over ten rounds at featherweight, live and exclusive on ProBox TV.

Leo (22-1, 10 KOs) captured the WBO junior featherweight title just four fights ago with a lopsided points victory against Tramaine Williams in Connecticut. The 29-year old went on to lose his title against Stephen Fulton six months later in the same location, but has bounced back with back-to-back wins. The Las Vegas man scored a 9th-round knockout victory over Nicolas Polanco in his last bout this past November in Plant City.

Plania (29-3. 16 KOs) was last seen in action with a first-round knockout victory over Daniel Nicolas in his native Philippines this past December. The 26-year old fighting out of General Santos City tasted defeat in his last American outing, succumbing to his only ever stoppage loss at the hand of Ra’eese Aleem in Los Angeles.

The chief support will see Christopher Pearson face-off with Trevor McCumby in a ten-round contest at super middleweight.

Pearson (17-3-1, 12 KOs) scored an upset unanimous-decision win over Yamaguchi Falcao just three fights ago. However, he is two fights without a win after an 8th round knockout defeat to Carlos Gongora in Hollywood, and a split-decision draw with Derrick Webster in Atlantic City last August.

McCumby (27-0, 21 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line in the Sunshine State. Based out of Glendale, Arizona, he scored two stoppage victories against Rodolfo Ezequiel Martinez and Vincente Martin Rodriguez in 2023 after a near five year hiatus from boxing.

Also in this card, Romero Duno (26-3, 20 KOs) goes to battle with Antonio Moran (29-6-1, 20 KOs) over ten rounds at lightweight.

The televised broadcast will be opened by promising super featherweight Mykell Gamble (6-0, 4 KOs), as the Ohio man takes on tough Mexican Damian Alcala (7-3) in a six round contest.

WNF is available in both English and Spanish with commentary and analysis from former world champions Paulie Malignaggi, Chris Algieri and Juan Manuel Marquez.

A press release by ProBoxTV was used in this article.