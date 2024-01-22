Erik Bazinyan takes on Billi Godoy looking for stoppage win to regain momentum in his career

Erik Bazinyan (left) - Photo by Vincent Ethier/Eye of The Tiger

Super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan will look to kick off the year by putting his best foot forward and making a statements to his division when he faces battle-hardened Billi Godoy at the Montreal Casino, Montreal, on Thursday.

Bazinyan, rated at No. 6 by The Ring at super middleweight, appreciates that his wily opponent will be there to fight.

“I trained super hard, I’m ready to show what I can do,” Bazinyan (31-0, 22 knockouts) told The Ring. “He has experience, he’s a veteran. He has a lot of fights, he fought [world-rated] John Ryder. I have to be awake and careful but I am ready to show I am younger and stronger.”

The 28-year-old isn’t focusing on his opponent, he prefers to stamp his own authority on the matchup.

“I won’t be concentrating on learning something from him but for sure he’s going to give me experience,” he admitted. “I’m going to concentrate on my thing, what to do to beat him and come out victorious.”

Last October, Bazinyan scored a much-needed stoppage over long-time fringe contender Rashidi Ellis (KO 6), who had taken David Benavidez into the 11th round before succumbing and gone the full 10-rounds with stablemate Christian Mbilli.

“I needed to come out and have a good victory like that,” he said. “My last three fights before that were decisions. He had a bit of a name, he was in camp with Canelo. He fought some good fighters and I needed to knock him out so my name comes up in the division, and it happened I am very happy about it.”

And now he intends to follow up on that impressive showing.

“It’s always important for me, it feels good and it looks good to get a stoppage and I hope this time it can happen again,” he admitted. “Now, the thing is it’s important for me to stay active for me to get more experience and it’s the fourth fight in one year for me, it’s good to stay active and get stronger. I’m not thinking about it now but after this fight hopefully after this fight we get some big fight.”

To that end, who is it Bazinyan wants in that big fight?

“[Edgar] Berlanga could be a good fight for a step-up fight,” he said. “He has a name and it would be good to beat him and then fight someone bigger but we will see. Whatever my team decides, we do that.”

Camille Estephan, of Eye of The Tiger, believes his fighter is ready to now make his move in the talent-laden division.

“For Erik, it is important to concentrate on what he can bring to the table,” said Estephan. “He delivered an eye-catching performance vs. Ellis and I expect more of the same. We took our time developing Erik and he is now ready for anyone, he wants to show that.”

Godoy (41-7, 20 KOs) turned professional in 2007. On his way up, he claimed the Argentine national middleweight title and bested faded compatriot Carlos Baldomir (UD 10) and Jorge Sebastian Heiland (UD 10) before losing for the first time in an upset against journeyman Sergio Jorge Sanders (SD 8).

His form became patchy, then. He lost to Heiland (KO 12) in a rematch but gave a good account of himself in a losing effort versus John Ryder (TKO 10). The 37-year-old then returned with wins in Argentina but lost on the road in Namibia, Chile and finally in Germany, where he lost to future IBF 160-pound titlist Vincenzo Gaultieri (UD 12). Godoy has since won his last three fights.

Bazinyan looked like he had all the tools but hadn’t been able to put things together to really catch the eye. He just went through the motions for a few fights. However, his last time out against Ellis was clearly a step in the right direction. Godoy has been stopped previously and Bazinyan needs to also do so. I expect him to get the stoppage in around six rounds.

Bazinyan-Godoy, plus supporting undercard, will be streamed on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

