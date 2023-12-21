Amanda Serrano returns to Puerto Rico to face Nina Meinke on March 2

Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will make her long-awaited return to Puerto Rico to face her IBF mandatory challenger Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“It is absolutely a dream come true to fight and headline at home at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, and it is my biggest honor to have been the first-ever undisputed champion, male or female, from our beautiful island,” said Amanda Serrano. “I’m excited to prove my greatness and make history again in the ring at the Choliseo over 12, three-minute rounds. Thank you to the IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine, Most Valuable Promotions, and my team for making this possible. A special thank you to Jake Paul, who gave me an opportunity to fight as his co-main many times and allowed me to show my skills to the world. I am honored to have Jake as my co-main for the first time.”

Serrano will defend her inaugural Ring magazine featherweight championship in that fight, which will be disputed in 12 rounds of three minutes each as part of Serrano’s efforts to adopt equal standards for all genders. The IBF, WBA and WBO belts will also be at stake. Serrano relinquished her WBC belt in protest after the Mexico-based sanctioning body refused to sanction her defense of her titles against Danila Ramos using the 12×3 format.

Co-headlining alongside Serrano will be Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) as well as featherweight boxer, actor, and model Javon “Wanna” Walton.

Also competing on Serrano vs. Meinke will be other Puerto Rican fighters such as WBO junior flyweight world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs), who will make his third defense of his title, and young super flyweight sensation Krystal Rosado (2-0, 1 KO).

Serrano started her current featherweight title reign by defeating Heather Hardy in a brutal 10-round fight in 2019 to win the WBO belt, and has since defended her WBO belt six times. Serrano defeated Hardy in a rematch and then defeated Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF belt before taking on WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz in February 2023, a fight in which Serrano lifted the inaugural Ring magazine championship in this division. Serrano’s historic clash against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in 2022 earned recognition as Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year. Most recently, Serrano took home a unanimous decision victory against her mandatory WBO challenger Danila Ramos.

“My team and I have wanted this fight for a long time,” said Nina Meinke, a Berlin, Germany, native. “Finally we got it and I am happy, well trained and motivated to be the first female boxer from Germany to go the 12 round distance. Amanda Serrano is an outstanding person who has already made such a big change to women’s boxing and the fight for equal rights, so I am more than proud to be a part of that movement. Of course I am going to support it with all my heart and show the world women are just as capable in going 12 rounds at three minutes. I will be the best version of myself on this day and I am ready to make it a great fight! And new!”

A press release by Most Valuable Promotions has been used in this article.