Boxing Insider Promotions card in NYC postponed until October

Photo by Ryan Songalia

The Boxing Insider Promotions card scheduled for this Thursday in New York City has been postponed after more than half the show’s bouts fell out.

The card, which was scheduled to feature New York prospects like Khalid Twaiti, Brian Ceballo and Famous Wilson, was besieged by setbacks in four of their scheduled seven bouts. The issues included one boxer pulling out due to a back injury, another testing positive for COVID-19, another failing a medical test and another being taken to the emergency room for an undisclosed reason.

“All of the above left us with three fights. That is not an event I can stand behind,” said Larry Goldberg of Boxing Insider Promotions.

“For these reasons we feel it’s in the best interest of boxing to reschedule this show for a date in October. We will strive to bring the best possible local boxing back to NYC.”

The card, which was to take place at Sony Hall, was to be their seventh promotion, all of which have taken place at that venue. Goldberg says their target date for the next show is October 5 or 10.