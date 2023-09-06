Amanda Serrano defends her featherweight belt against Danila Ramos on Oct. 27

Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) will defend her Ring bantamweight belt against mandatory WBO featherweight challenger Danila “A Guerreira” Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) on Friday, October 27th at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the fight as “another historic step on its mission to advance women in boxing to be treated equal to their male peers,” indicating that Serrano-Ramos will be “the first ever women’s unified championship bout with the same rules as a men’s championship.

“Serrano vs. Ramos will be preceded by MVP’s third installment of its Most Valuable Prospects series. The Ring magazine, IBF/WBA and WBO world title fight between Serrano and Ramos will be contested at 126 lbs and will set a long-awaited historic precedent in women’s boxing as Serrano vs. Ramos will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds, equal to men’s championship fights. To date, per the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports women’s championship fights have been contested as 10 round bouts at 2 minutes per round.”, says the statement.

In the undercard, Antonio Vargas (16-1, 9KOs) will see action against a yet-unnamed opponent.

“Danila Ramos may be my WBO mandatory challenger, but when we step in the ring, she will understand exactly why I am the undisputed featherweight champion,” said Amanda Serrano. “But this fight is about more than some belts. We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing. Together, on Friday, October 27th, we will make history and prove to the world once again, how incredible women’s boxing is and that we are just as tough, dynamic, and capable as any man in the ring, if not more so. This is a fight for women everywhere to be treated the same as their male counterparts.”

Ramos, the veteran fighter out of Buenos Aires by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil, was ordered by the WBO on August 28th as mandatory challenger for Serrano’s featherweight world title. On August 18th, Ramos won a split decision over Brenda Karen Carbajal in Buenos Aires. She shares the same sentiment and desire as Serrano when it comes to showing the world that the rules of elite boxing should be the same for men and women.

“Fighting Amanda Serrano for 12 three-minute rounds for a unified championship is set to break the barriers that we women have been looking to do for many years,” said Danila Ramos. “We will go down in history and in the books, it will be a fight of two women warriors! I am preparing like never before for this fight and will proudly represent Brazil as we battle in Orlando, Florida and I look to bring all the belts home.”

Serrano, the first ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion, started her current WBO featherweight title reign by defeating Heather Hardy in a brutal 10 round fight in 2019 to win the WBO belt, and has since defended her WBO belt five times. Most recently, Serrano offered Hardy redemption, but successfully defended her undisputed featherweight world champion title for the first time in a decisive 10 round unanimous decision victory. Serrano also won a blood-soaked war against WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz back in February, which made her the undisputed featherweight champion. Serrano’s decisive win against Cruz followed her previous win over Sarah Mahfoud in Manchester, England that added the Dane’s IBF title to her collection. Her historic clash against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in 2022 earned recognition as Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year and was further nominated for Event of the Year by Sports Business Journal.

Beyond her power packed punches, the Puerto Rican native is a fierce advocate for equality in women’s boxing. Her headlining bout against Katie Taylor in 2022 broke barriers in women’s boxing when it came to equal pay and was the first combat sports event headlined by two women at Madison Square Garden. Serrano will continue to make history as she faces Ramos, proving that boxers of all genders should compete at the very highest level possible, creating a new, equal standard of 12 three-minute rounds, irrespective of gender.

A press release by MVP Promotions was used in this article.