Jack Catterall scheduled to face Jorge Linares in Liverpool on Oct. 21

Photo by Shabba Shafiq/ SW33TSCIENCE Photography

Junior welterweight challenger Jack Catterall will take on former multi-weight titlist Jorge Linares at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Saturday October 21, live worldwide on DAZN.

Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) is determined to make up for lost time and challenge for gold at 140lbs once again following his hugely controversial loss to former undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor back in February 2022.

‘El Gato’ is itching to get back in the ring with the ‘Tartan Tornado’ and avenge his only loss, and the Chorley fighter has also targeted the winner of the muted fight between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis should he get past Venezuela’s Linares.

The 30-year-old southpaw ended a 15 month ring absence by widely outpointing Darragh Foley over ten-rounds on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s featherweight title win over Mauricio Lara at Manchester Arena in May.

Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) is well-known in the UK following his tenth-round stoppage win over Kevin Mitchell at The O2 in London back in May 2015 and his two points wins over former Lightweight World Champion Anthony Crolla at Manchester Arena in 2016 and 2017.

The former featherweight, junior lightweight and lightweight champion wants to throw his name into the mix in the thriving 140lbs division by keeping his 100% winning record in the UK intact and ruining Catterall’s chance of championship action in his next fight.

“It is an honor to share a ring with Jorge Linares,” said Catterall. “I’ve watched him come over to the UK on three occasions and win three times. He is a legend of the game and this is a must-win fight for the both of us for very different reasons.

“There is talk of a huge fight for me after this but it’ll count for nothing if I take my eye off the ball – which I can’t afford to do at this stage of my career. It’s no secret my career has lacked momentum, so after boxing in May and now October I genuinely believe you’ll see the best version of me on October 21.”

“October 21 I’m back in the UK,” said Linares. “I’m full of emotion and ready to give everybody a spectacular performance against a tremendous opponent Jack Catterall. I just want everyone to know that I’m ready to give Jack a great boxing lesson and to continue making history in the UK. The last Samurai is back, stronger than ever.”

“Another massive fight announced as we return to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool for Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares on Saturday October 21,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Jack is active and firing on all cylinders, looking to make a statement against multi-weight World Champion and future Hall of Famer Jorge Linares.

“Jack wants the rematch with bitter rival Josh Taylor or the winner of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis if that fight gets over the line, but he can’t take his eye off the ball here. Jorge returns to these shores looking to make it four wins from four fights in the UK after his epic fights with Kevin Mitchell and Anthony Crolla twice. He’s made it clear that this is his last big roll of the dice and he is already deep into camp training like a machine. The big fights keep on coming, live around the world on DAZN.”

“There’s not many people I respect more than Jorge Linares,” said Sam Jones. “He is a great friend of mine whom I’ve spent a lot of time with. He’s a true professional and a legend of the sport. There’s talk of a massive fight after this but it counts for nothing if Jack over looks Jorge, which he won’t do. Friendship will be put aside for this fight as it’s a must-win for both for very different reasons.”

“I want to thank Eddie Hearn and all of Matchroom for another go around with Linares in the UK,” said Robert Diaz. “Always lots of love and respect for the greatest boxing fans but once again we will make the trip to spoil the party. Jorge is undefeated in the UK and we intend to keep it that way.”

“Another cracker to add to our autumn schedule with more to come”, said Alfie Sharman, VP, DAZN. “Jack has been desperate to compete on the world stage again and a statement win over Jorge Linares will set up some huge fights in 2024. Tune in October 21 to watch live and exclusive only on DAZN.”

