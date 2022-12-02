Fight Night Program – Week of December 1-7

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, December 2 – Whitesands Event Center, Plant City, Fla.

Brandon Glanton vs. David Light – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

An intriguing battle of unbeaten prospects, with a few showcase bouts for other fellow unbeaten promising young guns in the undercard.

Also on this card:

Marques Valle vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Jusiyah Shirley vs. Mohamed Soumaoro – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Jan-Paul Rivera Pizarro vs. Miguel Carrizo – featherweight – 6 rounds

Kelvin Davis vs. Jalen Hill – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Friday, December 2: Newcastle, England

Troy Williamson vs. Josh Kelly – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Kelly is on the comeback trail after losing to David Avanesyan in his first major step-up fight, and the tough but largely untested Williamson seems to be the right opponent for him at this stage, with the British title at stake to make things even more interesting.

Lyndon Arthur vs. Joel McIntyre – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

A solid matchup for Arthur, who is on recovery mode after being stopped in his rematch against Anthony Yarde and is now looking forward to make it a trilogy in the future. Upset-minded McIntyre should be a solid test ahead of that challenge.

Also on this card:

Katharina Thanderz vs. Edina Kiss – women’s lightweight – 8 rounds

Ben Marksby vs. Santiago Garces – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Jordan Barker vs. Sheila Martinez – women’s lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Channel 5 (UK)

Saturday, December 3 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora – heavyweight – 12 rounds

This always loquacious pair are a promoter’s dream. They fought twice already and Fury got the nod both times, but that’s not going to stop them from giving us another entertaining fight.

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Intriguing clash of once-beatens who desperately need a win to stay alive in the suddenly crowded heavyweight picture. Expect bombs and fireworks.

Also on this card:

Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk – lightweight – 12 rounds

Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, December 3 – Gila River Arena, Glendale, Ariz.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Be glad you’re alive to witness this golden era of the lower weights. This rubber match for the ages is the one fight you shouldn’t miss if you’re a true boxing fan.

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona – flyweight – 12 rounds

“El Rey” Martinez is the next big thing among the not-so-big boxers of today. We should enjoy him while we can, and he still has a long career ahead of him. Lucky us.

Also on this card:

Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales – flyweight – 10 rounds

Diego Pacheco vs. Adrian Luna – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Marc Castro ​vs. ​Maickol Lopez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, December 3 – Paradise City Plaza, Incheon, South Korea

John Riel Casimero vs. Ryo Akaho – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Jhonny Gonzalez vs. Takuya Watanabe – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Two battle-hardened veterans co-headlining a card in the Far East against respectable opponents? Should be a good one.

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, December 3 – Freeman Coliseum, San Antonio

Richard Medina vs. Steve Garagarza – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Henry Arredondo vs. Rafael Reyes – featherweight – 6 rounds

Brittany Ordonez vs. Destiny Jones – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, December 3 – Hyatt Regency Hotel, Minneapolis

Colton Warner vs. Tommy Matlon – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Corey Thompson vs. Robert Calvin – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, December 3 – Yesha Center, Philadelphia

David Stevens vs. Christopher Brooker – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Erron Peterson vs. Dewayne Williams – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: BXNGTV

Diego M. Morilla has written for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing