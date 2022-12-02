Brandon Glanton: I am the best cruiserweight in the world

Brandon Glanton (left) vs. David Light

Unbeaten cruiserweight Brandon Glanton is making the most of the new chapter in his life, including the possibility of one day fighting for a world title. Glanton also thinks no one in the cruiserweight division compares to him.

“I am the best cruiserweight in the world.”

Glanton will face David Light tonight at Whitesands (aka the ProBox) Event Center, in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will headline a ProBox TV stream (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Glanton weighed in at the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds. Light weighed 198.8 pounds.

Glanton-Light is a compelling clash between unbeaten cruiserweights. The winner becomes a legitimate contender in a wide-open division.

In his most recent bout on September 9, Glanton knocked out Mario Aguilar, of Mexico, in the second round. Two months prior, Glanton stopped former prospect DeShon Webster in the fifth round.

Both fights took place under the ProBox TV banner. Glanton is grateful for the opportunity to fight often, something he wasn’t doing last year, when he reportedly fell out of favor with another entity in the sport.

“Out of my first 14 fights, 11 of them came with PBC [Premier Boxing Champions],” Glanton told The Ring earlier this week. “I fought [Efetobor] Apochi, who was the No. 1 contender. I went through him like hot butter with a butter knife. When I beat him, that upset a lot of people at PBC. That wasn’t his night. PBC left him on the shelf. I ended my relationship with PBC and spoke with [ProBox TV CEO and co-founder] Garry Jonas.”

After the Apochi fight, which Glanton won by split decision, his next fight took place over 10 months later.

The 30-year-old feels much more comfortable as a prizefighter, thanks to traveling to Riverside, California, and working with trainer Robert Garcia and former four-division titleholder Mikey Garcia. Glanton spent several weeks training in the Garcia camp.

Glanton (17-0, 14 knockouts) also bonded with the Garcias, both in and out of the ring, especially over the nuances of the sport.

“It was a great opportunity for me,” said Glanton, who now resides in Atlanta, Georgia. “It was great to be around world champions, contenders and other great fighters. Working out there let me know I was doing more than enough to become someone in the sport.

“Robert’s great to work with. He’s one of my guys, so is Mikey. Robert would get me guys to spar from Mexico and Germany. I know he wanted to work more with me but he realized there was a limit in what he could do. He told me I would have a better time finding sparring in Atlanta.”

Glanton has displayed an improving skill-set to compliment his power. He also credits a strong mental state that allows growth and the ability to learn.

“I know I’ve improved my footwork,” said Glanton. “Mentally I’ve understood things that need to be done. I’m not afraid of this approach and the things I need to work on. I just open my ears and listen to people. It’s better for there to be room to grow and improve.”

Glanton faces a modest challenge from Light (19-0, 12 KOs), who resides in North Shore, New Zealand. Even with Light having more pro fights, Glanton still believes he is the man to beat tonight and in the division.

He is confident he will be victorious and can make significant strides in 2023.

“I’m not looking past Light. He’s earned my respect. My attention is on him. I’m just going to continue to work and make the most of these opportunities. I will continue to unify until I become the undisputed champion of the division.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.