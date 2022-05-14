Saturday, May 14, 2022  |
Subscribe
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Showtime

PHOTOS: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Anthony Johns make weight in New Jersey

Emmanuel Rodriguez (right) and Juan Medina (left) at the weigh-in. All photos by Hector Almodovar/State of Fitness Boxing Club
13
May
by Ryan Songalia

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez had no issues on the scale Friday, checking in exactly at the 118-pound weight limit at the weigh-in event, which was held at State of Fitness Boxing Club in North Bergen, N.J.

The undefeated bantamweight prospect Rodriguez (10-0, 5 knockouts) will face Juan Medina (14-9, 12 KOs) in the 8-round main event, which is set for Saturday, May 14 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, N.J.

Medina, a Dominican fighter who has won his past two fights in Colombia, weighed 115.5 pounds.

Rodriguez isn’t the only fighter from Newark on the card. His crosstown colleague Anthony Johns (2-0, 2 KOs), a 2019 National Golden Gloves champion, weighed in at 117 pounds for his first pro bout in his hometown, while Gilberto Duran (4-5, 4 KOs) of Yakima, Wash. weighed in at the 118-pound limit.

Johns (left) and Duran (right)

Robert Terry, a junior middleweight from Jersey City, N.J., weighed in at 115.5 pounds, while Evincii Dixon (10-29-2, 5 KOs) of Lancaster, Pa. weighed 155 pounds even. Terry, 27, was a 2017 National Golden Gloves finalist and is coming off a stint as a sparring partner for Jaron “Boots” Ennis in Philadelphia.

Dixon (left) and Terry (right) on the scales.

Other weights

Andy Dominguez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Bronx, N.Y. weighs 108.5 pounds, while Edwin Reyes (8-7-3, 5 KOs) of Madison, Tenn. weighs 108 pounds for their eight round bout.

Jose Nieves (2-0, 1 KO) of Woodbridge, N.J. weighs 122.5 pounds, while David Ashley (0-1) of Rock Hill, S.C. weighs 116 pounds for their four round bout.

John Leonardo (7-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, N.J weighs 125 pounds, while Jostin Ortiz Maysonet (3-0, 3 KOs) of Alta Vega, Puerto Rico weighs 126.5 lbs for their six-round bout.

Dave Roman Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, N.J. weighs 146.5 pounds, while Margarito Hernandez (2-1-1) of Wapato, Wash. weighs 145.5 pounds for their four-round bout.

Kahshad Elliott (1-0, 1 KO) of Plainfield, N.J weighs 151.5 pounds, while Tray Martin (3-5-2, 2 KOS) of Columbia, Mo. weighs 153.5 pounds for their four-round bout.

Kahshad Elliot

Brian Ceballo (12-0, 6 KOs) of New York, N.Y. weighs 158 pounds, while Gerald Sherrell (10-2, 5 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pa. weighs 155 pounds for their eight-round bout.

Gian Garrido (4-0, 3 KOs) of Flushing, N.Y. weighs 166 pounds, while Derrick Vann (1-2) of Philadelphia, Pa. weighs 170 pounds for their four-round bout.

GET THE LATEST ISSUE AT THE RING SHOP (CLICK HERE) or Subscribe

Latest Issue Cover
close

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Showtime

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2022 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.