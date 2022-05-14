PHOTOS: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Anthony Johns make weight in New Jersey

Emmanuel Rodriguez (right) and Juan Medina (left) at the weigh-in. All photos by Hector Almodovar/State of Fitness Boxing Club

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez had no issues on the scale Friday, checking in exactly at the 118-pound weight limit at the weigh-in event, which was held at State of Fitness Boxing Club in North Bergen, N.J.

The undefeated bantamweight prospect Rodriguez (10-0, 5 knockouts) will face Juan Medina (14-9, 12 KOs) in the 8-round main event, which is set for Saturday, May 14 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, N.J.

Medina, a Dominican fighter who has won his past two fights in Colombia, weighed 115.5 pounds.

Weights from New Jersey:

Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez weighs 118 pounds, Juan Medina weighs 116.5 pounds for their 8-round bantamweight fight tomorrow night in Newark, NJ pic.twitter.com/knkmTESTdn — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) May 13, 2022

Rodriguez isn’t the only fighter from Newark on the card. His crosstown colleague Anthony Johns (2-0, 2 KOs), a 2019 National Golden Gloves champion, weighed in at 117 pounds for his first pro bout in his hometown, while Gilberto Duran (4-5, 4 KOs) of Yakima, Wash. weighed in at the 118-pound limit.

Robert Terry, a junior middleweight from Jersey City, N.J., weighed in at 115.5 pounds, while Evincii Dixon (10-29-2, 5 KOs) of Lancaster, Pa. weighed 155 pounds even. Terry, 27, was a 2017 National Golden Gloves finalist and is coming off a stint as a sparring partner for Jaron “Boots” Ennis in Philadelphia.

Other weights

Andy Dominguez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Bronx, N.Y. weighs 108.5 pounds, while Edwin Reyes (8-7-3, 5 KOs) of Madison, Tenn. weighs 108 pounds for their eight round bout.

Jose Nieves (2-0, 1 KO) of Woodbridge, N.J. weighs 122.5 pounds, while David Ashley (0-1) of Rock Hill, S.C. weighs 116 pounds for their four round bout.

John Leonardo (7-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, N.J weighs 125 pounds, while Jostin Ortiz Maysonet (3-0, 3 KOs) of Alta Vega, Puerto Rico weighs 126.5 lbs for their six-round bout.

Dave Roman Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, N.J. weighs 146.5 pounds, while Margarito Hernandez (2-1-1) of Wapato, Wash. weighs 145.5 pounds for their four-round bout.

Kahshad Elliott (1-0, 1 KO) of Plainfield, N.J weighs 151.5 pounds, while Tray Martin (3-5-2, 2 KOS) of Columbia, Mo. weighs 153.5 pounds for their four-round bout.

Brian Ceballo (12-0, 6 KOs) of New York, N.Y. weighs 158 pounds, while Gerald Sherrell (10-2, 5 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pa. weighs 155 pounds for their eight-round bout.

Gian Garrido (4-0, 3 KOs) of Flushing, N.Y. weighs 166 pounds, while Derrick Vann (1-2) of Philadelphia, Pa. weighs 170 pounds for their four-round bout.