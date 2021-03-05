Seniesa Estrada: I’m prepared for anything that Anabel Ortiz brings

Seniesa Estrada. Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions

Last year, Seniesa Estrada outlined her path to becoming recognized as one of the best fighters in women’s boxing.

“I want to fight Anabel Ortiz,” she stated in a July interview with The Ring.

Her dream has become a reality.

Estrada will get her long-awaited title shot as she squares off against the long-reigning WBA strawweight titlist, on March 20, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in a scheduled 10-round affair.

The bout will take place on the undercard of the 12-round welterweight contest featuring rising contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. as he takes another step up in competition against former junior welterweight titleholder Maurice Hooker.

Mexico’s Ortiz (31-3, 4 knockouts) has held the WBA 105-pound strap since July 2013 when she scored her first of two victories over Etsuko Tada, which were both split decisions.

The 34-year-old has not defended her title since August 2019; she did manage to land a stay-busy fight last March, outpointing the 6-6 Heidy Cruz over six rounds.

Albeit that Ortiz has not faced legitimate opposition for nearly 19 months, Estrada is preparing to face the best version she has to offer.

“She has defended her belt 12 times and has held the title for a long time,” Estrada stated. “She will definitely go in there and bring the fight.

“But like I have said before, I’m prepared for anything that she brings. I have the answer for it.”

The unbeaten Estrada (19-0, 8 knockouts), of East Los Angeles, enters the fight with six knockouts in her last seven contests, which is atypical in women’s boxing.

However, for the 28-year-old, it is very quotidian.

“Strength and power is something that I have always had,” Estrada said, “but in professional boxing, I was never able to show it until I signed with Golden Boy Promotions.”

When asked why she could not obtain knockouts consistently in the early part of her career, Estrada revealed her early struggles.

“When I didn’t have a promoter, I was always having to face these girls that were sometimes three weight classes above mine.

“I had to take these fights, though. I wanted to fight, stay active and build my record.”

Not only did Estrada battle adversity but she also knocked it out with flying colors. Most importantly, she did not take a loss.

Now in prime position to win her first title, Estrada is looking to capitalize. In her most recent fight, she certainly did, scoring a seven-second knockout of a very overmatched late replacement opponent Miranda Adkins.

According to an investigation conducted by The Ring, it turned out that the previously “undefeated” Adkins was not facing actual fighters in the lead-up to that fateful bout.

While Estrada was criticized for what transpired, she has always asserted that she simply did her job.

With that in the rearview, Estrada is fully ready for Ortiz.

“I go into every fight planning for it to go the distance,” she stated.

That said, the efficacy of this training camp has Estrada thinking knockout.

“I really do believe that if I land the shots that I’ve been working on and that are in the game plan for me to land, the fight will definitely be over.”

Ortiz has not lost a fight since May 2012 when she unsuccessfully challenged Yesica Yolanda Bopp for the Argentinean’s unified junior flyweight titles, losing a lopsided unanimous decision.

