Seniesa Estrada focused on Miranda Adkins, eager for repeat win over Marlen Esparza

Seniesa Estrada (left) vs. Marlen Esparza. Photo by Tom Hogan

After watching the first female fight to headline an ESPN telecast in over four decades, Seniesa Estrada would love nothing more than to quiet her bitter rival in a future headliner.

The undefeated Estrada (18-0, 7 knockouts), 28, of Los Angeles, is coming off a ninth-round technical decision victory against bitter rival, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KO) last November. But if you thought the bad blood between the two has simmered over the last eight months – think again.

“As long as it’s a big fight, I don’t mind,” Estrada told The Ring. “But I’m willing to fight Esparza again. I still don’t like her. I don’t think I ever will.”

"Super Bad" Estrada is confident that the hypothetical card would produce good ratings.

“I would love that,” she stated. “I think the card would do well, especially where women’s boxing is now. It seems like now more than ever; fans are interested in watching women’s boxing. Hopefully, I’ll be the main event soon.”

Despite her predilection for a second victory over Esparza, Estrada already has another bout on her plate. On July 24 at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, the 28-year-old will face undefeated 42-year-old junior flyweight Miranda Adkins.

Adkins, who hails from Topeka, Kansas, is undefeated in five fights, all by way of knockout.

But Estrada is coming into this fight with “100 percent focus.”

“I haven’t even thought about her record,” she stated. “Records are not necessarily an indication of how skilled she is. Regardless of experience, I come into every fight just as prepared. I want to perform at my best.

“This is boxing. You never know what can happen in the ring. Obviously, Adkins is coming in very confident that she can possibly beat me. If she didn’t feel that way, she wouldn’t have accepted the fight.”

With the lack of footage available of Adkins’ previous bouts, Estrada is erring on the side of caution.

“I don’t really know how she fights,” she admitted. “But anything can happen in boxing, so it is important that I maintain focus and come in 100 percent prepared for a tough fight.”

Estrada also believes that fighting with a sense of vulnerability is beneficial to overcoming obstacles that are bound to appear at times during bouts.

“I think having that mindset makes me stronger mentally and physically,” Estrada said. “Being aware that one punch can change the outcome of a fight makes you train harder. I never want to be overconfident – I have never thought like that.”