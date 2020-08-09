Watch: Jessica McCaskill believes she can knock out Cecilia Braekhus, win welterweight championship

Cynthia Conte speaks with unified junior welterweight titleholder Jessica McCaskill, who will face undisputed welterweight champ Cecilia Brækhus. The fight will headline a Matchroom Boxing USA card on August 15 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will be streamed live on DAZN.

McCaskill (8-2, 3 KOs) will meet Braekhus at a catchweight of 145 pounds. Brækhus is coming off her first win (against Victoria Bustos) with Abel Sanchez as her new head trainer. McCaskill has won three in a row.

If Braekhus (36-0, 9 knockouts) is victorious, she will make boxing history by breaking Joe Louis’ record of 25 title defenses set in the 1940s.