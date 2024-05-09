Arslanbek Makhmudov to face late-sub Miljan Rovcanin in Canada on May 25

Arslanbek Makhmudov

Two heavyweights who lost on the same card in Riyadh had been expected to face each other on May 25.

However, while Arslanbek Makhmudov will be ready, his opponent Junior Fa surprisingly elected to retire late last month.

That left Makhmudov’s promoter Eye of The Tiger searching for a new opponent. The Montreal-based outfit settled on Miljan Rovcanin to challenge their fighter at at the Gervais Auto Centre in Shawinigan, Canada.

This marks the return of Makhmudov, who broke his right hand in his loss to Agit Kabayel in their December tussle.

“Rovcanin is a good veteran who combines size and punching power,” said Makhmudov’s trainer Marc Ramsay in a press release. “The only defeats he suffered were at the hands of the American super prospect, Jared Anderson, and the only man to defeat Arslanbek, Agit Kabayel.”

Eye of the Tiger boss, Camille Estephan is most pleased to have found a suitable opponent after Fa’s unexpected retirement.

“I am glad we were able to find a replacement of this caliber, but even more anxious to see how Arslanbek’s right hand will react following his injury,” said Estephan.

Makhmudov-Rovcanin will be the chief support to the previously announced headliner of Christian Mbilli facing Mark Heffron at super middleweight.

Makhmudov (18-1, 17 knockouts) was a successful amateur in Russia before moving to Canada and turning professional in 2017. The fearsome puncher won his first 12 fights inside the distance with only one going past three-rounds.

He holds wins former WBC titlist Samuel Peter (TKO 1), stopped former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (KO 6) and bested former title challenger Carlos Takam (UD 10).

Rovcanin (27-3, 18 KOs) turned professional in 2012. The Serbian won his first 18 fights before suffering his first career defeat against Alexander Dimitrenko (DQ 10). After returning with a win he lost to Kabayel (TKO 3) in a European title shot.

The 30-year-old reestablished himself before heading stateside and being knocked out by Jared Anderson (KO 2). He has since won three fights while waiting for his next opportunity.

