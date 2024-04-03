Albert Ramirez-Adam Deines Set For May 25 on Mbilli-Heffron Card In Shawinigan, Canada

Light heavyweight contender Albert Ramirez. Photo by Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Albert Ramirez will take on a former title challenger as he continues to climb the light heavyweight rankings.

The Ring has confirmed that the unbeaten contender from Venezuela will face 33-year-old southpaw Adam Deines on May 25. The fight was added to the previously anounced Eye of The Tiger-promoted Christian Mbilli-Mark Heffron show at Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.

Ramirez (18-0, 15 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 9-rated light heavyweight, represented his country Venezuela at the 2016 Rio Olympics, losing at the Round of 16 stage. His cousin former IBF super middleweight titlist Jose Uzcategui opened the doors to him turning professional in Mexico, where he won his first nine fights.

The 31-year-old southpaw later moved in a different direction and impressed during a training camp in Russia with Beterbiev. He stunned then unbeaten Braian Suarez (KO 1), edged past former world title challenger Lenin Castillo (UD 10) and, most recently, dominated Artur Ziyatdinov (UD 10).

Deines (23-2-1, 14 KOs) turned professional in 2015. He won 17 of his first 18, the lone blemish was a draw that he later rectified. He collected various sanctioning body titles along the way as well as the German national title.

The 33-year-old southpaw lost for the first time against Fanlong Meng (UD 12) in an IBF title eliminator. However, when Meng was unable to fight for the title Deines stepped in and fought Artur Beterbiev (L TKO 10) for the IBF and WBC titles. He has since returned with four wins over modest opposition.

In chief support, heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov will look to bounce back having lost last time out against Agit Kabayel, when he faces Junior Fa, who also lost on the same card in Saudi Arabia. The Montreal-based fighter has surgery on his broken right hand after the contest but is now ready to return.

Eye of The Tiger will also showcase the likes of rising light heavyweight Mehmet Unal, talented super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu, the impressive Christopher Guerrero, big-punching lightweight Jhon Orobio and unbeaten local Luis Santana on the promotion.

