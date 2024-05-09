Joshua Buatsi-Anthony Yarde Talks Back In Play Via Ordered Interim WBO Title Fight

Joshua Buatsi and Anthony Yarde are back at the negotiating table.

The Ring has confirmed that the WBO has ordered an interim title fight between the pair of top light heavyweights. It came as previous talks fell apart over a discrepancy on the Yarde side.

However, the stakes are now raised with the winner guaranteed to land a shot at what could be the undisputed championship by that point.

The winner will be guaranteed a shot at the full title, currently held by unified champ Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 knockouts). The call for an interim title came when Beterbiev suffered a knee injury which postponed his undisputed championship clash versus Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs). Beterbiev holds the WBC, IBF and WBO titles, while Bivol has the WBA chip. They are The Ring’s No. 1 and No. 2 light heavyweights, respectively.

Beterbiev’s injury was verified by the WBO through a Medical Certification notice. Top Rank provided the necessary documentation to show that Beterbiev will be out until at least October.

“because of Beterbiev’s unavailability due to injury and required recovery time, this Committee hereby determines… that an interim championship1 is justified,” WBO Championship Committee chairman Luis Batista-Salas noted in an official letter obtained by The Ring.

The two sides will have until May 18 to reach a deal and avoid a purse bid hearing. Buatsi is represented by BOXXER, while Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren is listed as the contact for Yarde.

There was a previous disagreement between Yarde and Warren on the Brit’s current promotional status. That matter will have to get resolved through this current round of negotiations.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

