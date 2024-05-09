Arturo Cardenas to face Danny Barrios on June 29 in Estrada-Rodriguez undercard

Arturo Cardenas speaks at the final press conference ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on February 16, 2024 at Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca de Juarez, Mexico - Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Arturo Cardenas is willing to accept any and all challenges in his ascent towards the top of the 122-pound division.

Cardenas will face Danny Barrios in a compelling clash of unbeaten prospects on June 29. The 10-round bout will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona and was formally announced during the Juan Francisco Estrada-Jesse Rodriguez press conference on Wednesday.

The Cardenas-Barrios fight will precede the Estrada-Rodriguez clash and both fights will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Robert Garcia trains both Rodriguez and Cardenas at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California, which is about a five-hour drive to Phoenix. Barrios is a Phoenix resident and will likely have a partisan crowd in his favor, but Garcia believes Cardenas will shine and needs these types of fights to become a legitimate contender.

“Happy to be back in Phoenix,” Garcia told The Ring Wednesday night. “Fighting a local, undefeated fighter motivates us to work even harder. Fight by fight, Arturo is looking impressive and we plan on doing the same again (on) June 29.”

Cardenas (13-0-1, 8 knockouts), who grew up in Sahuayo de Morelos, Mexico, last fought on February 16, defeating Ernesto Flores Garcia by unanimous decision. Exactly two months prior to the win over Flores, Cardenas stopped Carlos Mujica in the fourth round.

The win over Mujica took place in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

Both victories over Flores and Mujica took place on Matchroom Boxing cards, of which Eddie Hearn is the Chairman.

The 23-year-old was very active in 2023, fighting a total of six times, both in the United States and in Mexico.

Barrios (15-0, 5 KOs) defeated Brayan Ramos Armenta by unanimous decision in his last bout on March 16. Six months prior to the win over Ramos, Barrios knocked out Jeronil Borres in the second round.

The 25-year-old has fought all but one of his fights in the Phoenix and Glendale areas. Barrios made his pro debut in March 2019.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

