Manager Peter Kahn Wins $350,000 Lawsuit Over George Kambosos Jr.

The Ring has obtained paperwork confirming that manager Peter Kahn has won his lawsuit filed on Thursday, October 13, 2022, against former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. in the circuit court of the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Florida. Kahn was awarded $350,000 in judgement of a lawsuit for breach of contract claiming lost wages.

The paperwork reveals the final judgement came down on April 4. On May 6, the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Florida, served DiBella Entertainment and Top Rank with writs of garnishment ordering them to withhold any monies that they are indebted to Kambosos Jr. (21-2, 10 knockouts) to pay Kahn. In layman’s terms, garnishing Kambosos’ wages as he and Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) get ready to fight for the vacant IBF title in a clash between former lightweight titleholders at the RAC Arena, in Perth, Australia, on Saturday (Sunday in Australia).

When contacted, Kahn had no comment regarding the matter, deferring to his attorney, Carl Berry.

The lawsuit took over 500 days to reach a judgment. The final document Case No. CACE-22-014958 awards Kahn the specific amount of $350,297.47.

“What it is, basically, if DiBella or Top Rank fail to garnish Kambosos’ wages, they would then be financially responsible for paying the judgment creditor, which would be Peter, so what is supposed to happen is that they have 20 days to file an answer to the writ of garnishment being served to withhold the money,” Berry said. “At which point, the judgment debtor has the opportunity to say some of that money should be exempt. The court would then make a decision to any exemptions. In layman’s terms, if you are supposed to pay someone, you are supposed to withhold the amount the writ of garnishment says, and not pay that person.

“It was not too difficult a case. The whole issue was regarding service. The judge was not too pleased that George constantly disregarded the proceedings; he consciously disregarded them and that is what happens. If you are aware that you are getting sued, at a certain point, you do need to address it if someone is filing a civil suit against you. It is not like the movies where somebody is running away from the process server. That kind of nonsense. The court went through a lot of different things that they required us to do with respect to service and George ignored all of them. One way or the other, Peter will get his money.”

Berry, who has a long track record in boxing, going back to working with Don King from 2001-03, and was the general counsel for Warriors Boxing, pointed out that Kahn, the 2022 BWAA Manager of the Year, was able to get Kambosos in a mandatory position for the IBF title when he upset Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight world championship on November 27, 2021.

“Prior to Peter’s involvement, Kambosos only fought in Australia, so he basically contacted Peter because (Kambosos) wanted to get out of Australia and for Peter to help make him into a star and build a brand, which is what Kambosos became,” Berry told The Ring in October 2022 when the lawsuit was originally filed. “As a result of the work Peter did, he got Kambosos in position to win, and Kambosos managed to win the fight despite the fact nobody thought he was going to win.

“Subsequent to that, Peter goes about putting the fight together with (Devin) Haney. He negotiated with all parties, spending significant amount of time, putting that together, negotiating this two-fight deal, with the upside (and a rematch). Peter was able to run it back for a second fight, which Peter covered. Because of that, he’s owed his 10 percent.

“Peter only took 10 percent. Keep in mind, everyone else is charging a third. Their contracts say if you win a title, they get another two years. Peter doesn’t do that with any of his fighters. He only takes 10 percent. It’s a sweetheart deal as far as I’m concerned. Peter brings a lot to the table. The progression of George’s career speaks for itself. The work Peter has done speaks for itself. Peter just wants to be paid what he’s supposed to be paid.”

Kambosos’ former trainer, Javiel Centeno, who Berry also represents, filed a lawsuit against Kambosos claiming lost wages in the amount of $280,000. The result of Centeno’s suit is still pending.

In reference to Centeno, “It’s the same situation with Javiel,” Berry told The Ring in October 2022, “because he shorts Javiel the money after he beats Teofimo Lopez, and then he shorted him again for George’s first fight with Haney. Quite honestly, I’ve seen guys shorted before, but this is a little more than what I normally see. Have you’ve ever seen where trainers and managers have sought this kind of money from a [fighter] before? To me, this seems quite a bit different from what I’m normally accustomed to seeing in the sport.”

According to Kahn’s lawsuit against Kambosos (from The Ring’s October 23, 2022 story):

“On or about July 2, 2017, Plaintiff PETER KAHN and Defendant GEORGE KAMBOSOS, JR. (“KAMBOSOS”) entered into an oral agreement for Plaintiff PETER KAHN to become Defendant KAMBOSOS’ manager in exchange for ten percent of earnings resulting from Plaintiff PETER KAHN’s efforts.

“Defendant KAMBOSOS has failed and refuses to perform terms of the contract to be performed on the Defendant KAMBOSOS’ part. In particular, Defendant refuses to pay Plaintiff PETER KAHN the agreed upon ten (10%) of earnings from the June 5, 2022, bout. Specifically:

“a) Defendant KAMBOSOS received a net purse after sanctioning fees of US $3,800,000 but only paid Plaintiff PETER KAHN US$300,000, thereby still owing a debt of US$88,000 to Plaintiff PETER KAHN pursuant to their agreement.

“b) Defendant KAMBOSOS received US $430,700 in ticket revenue, thereby owing a debt of US $43,700 to Plaintiff PETER KAHN pursuant to their agreement, of which Defendant KAMBOSOS has paid none.

“c) Defendant KAMBOSOS received US $320,000 in pay-per-view revenue thereby owing a debt of US $32,000 to Plaintiff PETER KAHN pursuant to their agreement, of which Defendant KAMBOSOS has paid none.

“33. Accordingly, the Defendant KAMBOSOS has breached his oral agreement with the Plaintiff PETER KAHN.”

Though they had a handshake agreement, Kambosos acknowledged the deal in a letter to Kahn dated October 3:

3 October 2022

VIA EMAIL

“Mr Peter Kahn

“Dear Peter

“Re: Notice of termination of co-management services and disengagement I refer to our verbal discussions (including discussions with Jim Kambosos) in July 2017 in Brisbane, Australia in relation to you providing some co-management services to George Kambosos Jr (Verbal Agreement).

“The purpose of this letter is to advise you that the co-management services are no longer required and that the Verbal Agreement has been terminated effective immediately (i.e., from the date of this letter).

“George Kambosos Jr will now manage his own boxing career effective immediately (i.e., from the date of this letter).

“We would be grateful if you could please update your BoxRec profile by removing George Kambosos Jr as soon as possible.

“Please be advised that if you wish to travel to Melbourne, Australia for the October 16th bout it will be at your own personal expense.

“George and Jim Kambosos wish you all the best in the future.”

Kahn responded with a letter dated Oct 4:

“Dear George,

“While I am saddened to receive the letter of termination as your manager, it is your right to do so.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past five years together and wish you the best in your future endeavors after the October 16 fight against Devin Haney.

“It is my expectation that I will receive all outstanding compensation for my work completed up until the date of the termination letter which includes the October 16 bout that I negotiated while your manager as part of one deal inclusive of two fights. I trust you will direct DiBella Entertainment to transfer the funds as have been the case for the previous eight fights that we have worked on together.

“I will also be happy to update BoxRec once this fight is completed. Once again, I look forward to seeing you and Jim in Melbourne soon.

“Regards, PK”

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

