Brandun Lee beats down Camilo Prieto for third round TKO win
From the onset, Brandun Lee made it evident that he had no respect for his opponent’s power. It turned out he was right.
The highly-touted junior welterweight prospect dominated Camilo Prieto inside three rounds to remain undefeated Friday at Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minn., in the main event of a ShoBox card that took place without fans in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has led to numerous boxing cards being canceled.
Lee, in his first bout as a headliner, hurt Prieto throughout the opening round, including a big right hand that sent his foe stumbling like a drunken sailor into the ropes.
Prieto turned to survival mode in the second round behind a tight guard and sporadically attempted to swat Lee’s punches away. Still, with every punch he landed, Lee was getting closer and closer to putting him away for good.
Lee’s father, Bobby, who has trained him since the beginning, urged his son between rounds to make Prieto uncomfortable — and that he did.
Lee (19-0, 17 knockouts), 20, who trains out of Coachella Valley, Calif., crushed Prieto with a right hand and followed it up with a left uppercut and continued to pound him until referee Mark Nelson stepped in to wave off the action.
Prieto (15-3, 9 KOs), 33, who is of Cuban descent but trains in Miami, not only saw his six-bout winning streak snapped, but was also stopped for the first time in his pro career.
Lee went 196-5 in a decorated amateur career that included a gold medal in the 2015 U.S. Junior National Championships.