Women’s Ratings Update: Scotney, Alaniz new champs, massive changes across many weights

A few busy weeks in the realm of women’s boxing and a few not-so-busy careers by some of its practitioners have led to a number of changes across most weight classes.

Here’s a rundown on the latest in our trailblazing ratings:

Flyweight:

Celeste Alaniz got her revenge against Marlen Esparza in another thriller, and thus became the first Argentine fighter to earn the Ring belt. After two sub-par performances with the added issue of missing weight for her rematch against Alaniz, the panel found Esparza now worthy of moving all the way down to No. 2 behind Gabriela Fundora.

“The rematch was an even closer and more difficult fight to judge than the first, but I personally favored the aggression and high volume output from Alaniz which I thought just barely edged it for her despite Esparza’s impressive work behind her jab and proficiency fighting off the backfoot,” said writer Christopher Benedict in justifying his own vote.

Junior bantamweight:

Carla Merino defeated Micaela Lujan, and Asley Gonzalez was found to be inactive for a long period of time. This led to a reshuffle at the weight, in which Japan’s Mizuki Hiruta entered the fray and Merino joined in as well. With those results and a panel-wide vote on how to handle all of them, Hiruta entered at No. 3 and Merino at No. 4, with Irma Garcia dropping down to No. 5 in the same process.

Junior featherweight:

Ellie Scotney earned the vacant Ring magazine belt with a win over France’s Segolene Lefebvre a few weeks ago. A great outing for both ladies, with Scotney’s superior skills becoming evident as the bout progressed to secure the win and the inaugural belt in this division for her.

“I thought Scotney really stepped up and put on a beautiful performance. She fought effortlessly throughout and was clearly enjoying herself. I was very touched when she received Ricky Hatton’s Ring belt,” said historian Malissa Smith, author of the newly released “The Promise of Women’s Boxing ,” in reference to the former champ’s gesture of lending her Ring belt to Scotney for the ceremonial post-fight picture. With the result, Lefebvre remains our No. 1, and the place left vacant by Scotney now goes to Mexico’s Mayeli Flores at No. 5.

Junior lightweight:

With Beatriz Ferreira earning a lightweight belt after being a career-long 130-pounder and Hyun Mi Choi also jumping to 135 only to lose a title bout against to Jessica Camara, a division in turmoil was finally left in disarray. Enter Australia’s Mea Motu, who scored a TKO over Noppraket Srisawas to finally get noticed in this rather thin division and join in at the bottom of our list. Spain’s Jennifer Miranda also was able to capitalize on this situation to earn a No. 4 in our ratings.

Lightweight:

Rhiannon Dixon defeated Karen Carabajal a few weeks ago, and then Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira became a world titlist with a win over Yanina Lescano. Both impressive wins, but in the head-to-head contest, Ferreira earned more votes than Dixon in the quest to make progress in our ratings.

“Ferreira was arguably more impressive against Lezcano than was Dubois, who we have ranked as No. 1. I suggest we rate Ferreira at No. 2 and move Dixon to No. 3,” argued columnist Mark Jones, in an opinion that found agreement across the panel.

“I would also move Ferreyra over Dixon,” said writer Irene Deserti. “The boxing difference between one and the other is brutal. Beatriz has been sweeping everything. A fight with Dubois should be the next step and without a doubt, it would be a great fight.”

Middleweight:

Historically, women’s boxing has the shallowest talent pools above 160 pounds, and a series of movements prompted the panel to consider an entirely new lineup based on recent desertions, changes in weight classes and more. Savannah Marshall remains our No. 1, followed in order by Mapule Ngubane, Melinda Watpool, Adriana Dos Santos Araujo and Jesikah Guerra.

“I like the middleweight line up,” said Beautiful Brawlers’ Lupi Gutierrez-Beagle. “I won’t be surprised to see Adriana Araujo ranked above Melinda in the future. And this will likely light a fire under young, California pro Jesikah Guerra.”

Super middleweight:

Same as 160, but even slightly worse. Raquel Miller and Maricela Cornejo exited on inactivity Olivia Curry (previously rated at No. 4 at 168) finally made the jump to 160 only to earn a draw against a 1-1 fighter. The thinnest division in all of boxing regardless of gender is in life support right now, and it would take literally an invasion of talented women to create some changes in this division, in which Savannah Marshall is the current Ring champ followed in order by our former inaugural champ Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Shadasia Green, Lani Daniels, Mary Casamassa and Citlalli Ortiz.