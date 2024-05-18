Brian Norman Jr. says fans haven’t yet seen his best ahead of Giovani Santillan showdown

Welterweight prospect Brian Norman Jr. Photo courtesy of Brian Norman Jr.

Brian Norman Jr. is not short on confidence.

Despite having not fought a legit contender at 147 pounds, Norman is confident his skill-set and his father, a former fighter, will be enough to defeat contender Giovani Santillan.

Norman will square off against Santillan tonight at Pechanga Arena in Santillan’s hometown of San Diego, California. The 12-round bout will precede the main event bout between Emanuel Navarrete and Denys Berinchyk, both of whom will be fighting for the vacant WBO world lightweight title.

Both fights will air live on ESPN (10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT).

The compelling clash between Santillan and Norman will have more at stake. The WBO announced Thursday its interim welterweight title will be up for grabs.

Norman (25-0 1 No Contest, 19 KOs), who resides in Conyers, Georgia, fought to a no contest in round three after opponent Janelson Figueroa Bocachica suffered a severe cut above his left eye that prompted the ringside physician to stop the fight late in round three. Norman was dropped late in the opening round and had to deal with a cut left eyelid from an accidental clash of heads.

The 23-year-old will be taking a major step up in opposition in Santillan, who is coming off an impressive knockout win over contender Alexis Rocha on October 21. The 32-year-old Santillan is rated No. 4 by The Ring at 147 pounds and is co-trained by Robert Garcia.

As of Friday night, Santillan was a -475 favorite to win. Despite the odds, fighting in Santillan’s hometown and taking a major step up, Norman believes he can pull off the upset victory.

“I’m approaching this as a real-deal championship fight,” Norman told The Ring last week. “I’m approaching this like I’m fighting for my life. I have bills to pay. I’m approaching this as there’s no tomorrow. I’m pretty sure I’m going to put on the best performance that you have seen from me.

“I think (Santillan) is a very great fighter, especially after the Rocha performance. What I’m looking to capitalize on is the fact that he’s facing me. I believe I have the ability to do anything and everything that needs to take place. I’m Brian Norman, Jr.”

Norman entered the Figueroa fight having won his previous three fights by decision. It is a far cry from winning fights by devastating knockouts or by referees needing to step in to save the fighter. The level of opposition has gotten better, including modest opposition in Jesus Perez and Quinton Randall.

Having improved his skill-set was something Norman needed to improve as he realized knockout power was not the only way to win fights.

“Hitting hard is all cool and dandy but what if someone doesn’t care how you hit?,” said Norman, who signed a promotional deal with Top Rank last year. “I just feel you got to (win) the round nicely. Of course, I take pride in my power and things of that nature, but if you don’t land it, then what? If you do land it, and they don’t care about how hard you hit, you’re not knocking him out. Then what? You have to have that full game around you and I feel I have that I have that full game.”

Norman has benefitted from having his father, Brian Norman, Sr., train him. Norman, Sr. accumulated a 17-11, 5 KOs record during a pro career that took place between 2003 and 2011.

In a time when few father-son relationships work as trainer and fighter, Norman, Jr. is grateful to have his father in his corner.

“I believe it’s the biggest help,” said Norman. “Can’t nobody touch you as your Daddy. He is who pushes me in the gym. I don’t care how tired I am. I got my Dad watching me. I got to keep on going. No matter what, I ain’t bending in front of him. He taught me the game early. He instilled a lot of discipline and principles inside of me, inside and outside the ring. I got the Norman blood inside me. I got it from him. I have to show out for him. I got to show out for his legacy. I am his legacy. We’re going to show out in this thing.”

Norman has taken steps to further improve his career, traveling to Las Vegas to face some of the top fighters in boxing in preparation for this fight. Norman counted on former world lightweight title challenger Edwin De Los Santos and unbeaten junior welterweight Alberto Puello for sparring.

As some may think he is way in over his head fighting the likes of Santillan, Norman is confident in himself, believing he has the intangibles to come out victorious.

“I know for a fact fans have definitely not seen the best of me yet. At all. Not 100 percent. I’m not stunting or none of that. I’m just going to do my thing and get the W’s. Stuff like that. I know that at the final bell, as long as my hand is raised, I’m straight.

“I believe I’m the best. That’s how I generally feel. I know for a fact. I work my tail off every single day. I know for a fact every gym I go into and, if I do a workout with anybody, I know for a fact, for some reason, I always outwork everyone. And I do more. That’s why I feel this way. In every aspect, no matter what, no matter how much anybody got, I got much more than them.

“That’s why I feel that way.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

