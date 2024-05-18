Heavyweight Kem Ljungquist wants to rebuild boxing’s popularity in Denmark

Photo from Wasserman Boxing

Kem Ljungquist knows that boxing isn’t at the peak of its popularity at the moment in Denmark, but he has faith it can bounce back. After all, it wasn’t that long ago when boxing events in Copenhagen were filling soccer stadiums with fans and now the boxing shows struggle to fill club venues or attract television networks.

Ljungquist recalls the days when local heavyweight Brian Nielsen was able to headline against Mike Tyson at Parken, home of the Danish national soccer team, in 2001, and champions Mikkel Kessler and Johnny Bredahl were major sports figures in the public consciousness.

Denmark is known more for pastries and using bicycles as their primary mode of transportation than for boxing. If anyone can bring back those days, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound heavyweight probably stands the best chance.

“The same people built the sport in Denmark also brought it down with shitty matchups and I just think that they got too happy with the way things were,” said the 33-year-old Ljungquist (18-0, 11 knockouts).

“They made the money that they could from pay-per-view and now we’re back at ground zero. I’m part of trying to build this thing up again in hope that we can do something for boxing in Denmark.”

Ljungquist took his next step towards that on Friday night, knocking out Tanzanian Awadh Tamim (16-10, 11 KOs) in round seven of an eight-round heavyweight bout in front of a few hundred spectators in his hometown of Nykoebing Falster. In addition to headlining the event, Ljungquist also was the promoter – the sixth show he has promoted or co-promoted. After breaking away from German promoter Team Sauerland, with whom he signed prior to his pro debut in 2017, Ljungquist has decided that there is no one better equipped for the job of shaping his career than himself. That means investing his own money into his career, though he says that, depending on ticket sales and sponsor support, he can usually avoid losing money on the shows.

“It is a big investment but I’ve done it gladly because I’d rather be on my own than with someone who doesn’t have the feelings involved in me and my career. There’s so much money at stake for promoters and if things don’t go right from the get-go, it’s so easy for the promoters to ditch the fighters and give them tough fights abroad. I found that out early in my career and I knew from then on I had to do it on my own because if anyone wants me to succeed, it’s me,” said Ljungquist.

Far from being just a big man with a punch, Ljungquist had been one of Northern Europe’s top heavyweight amateurs during the previous decade, winning three Danish national titles and two Nordic Championships, while also representing Denmark at the World Championships and European Championships.

Ljungquist had a late start to the sport, picking it up at age 21 after accepting a friend’s invitation to a boxing gym. He had grown up playing soccer, the most popular sport in Denmark, but found his life was directionless after high school.

“If I could choose something easier than getting hit in the head I probably would have concentrated more on football,” said Ljungquist, an FC København supporter, with a laugh.

“I was pretty much just having a good time, trying to get my sense together in the grown world. I was a young adult and was trying to figure out what life was about, so boxing came around at the right point for me. Boxing made me, before boxing I didn’t even know what I was capable of. Today I pretty much have shown that I’m capable of anything.”

Ljungquist made it to the Danish national team pretty quickly and fought all throughout Europe, raveling to Sweden, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iceland and Ukraine for tournaments.

While there are currently no recognizable names on his resume’, Ljungquist has shared the ring with top names in the heavyweight division, namely Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as sparring partners. Being one of the few lefty heavyweights has made him a sought-after boxer to spar against, which is a distinction he takes pride in.

“I felt from the start that it was an experience I couldn’t say no to. If I was not gonna fight them at some point, it’s something in my career that I will remember always. I was on the top level and I sparred with the best and they wanted my help to do it. I want to gain a lot of experience and I want to be the best I can be. It just gave me a lot of experience and the security that I can compete at this level,” said Ljungquist.

When asked to give his pick on who wins Saturday’s bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, Fury leaned towards Usyk, noting that Fury had difficulty figuring out the style of another lefty, Otto Wallin, for whom Ljungquist had sparred Fury.

“ I would think that Usyk is going to do a very great job and probably outpoint him. When you look at the fight with Otto Wallin…Usyk is a couple levels above Otto Wallin. But who knows, it’s boxing and Fury can surprise everyone. Also looking at his last performance with [Francis] Ngannou, he’s making it tough for himself,” said Ljungquist, who trains with Poul Duvill in Copenhagen.

The heavyweight division is in the middle of what might be the most profitable time in boxing history, given the influx of money into the sport from the Saudi Arabian government. Ljungquist says he doesn’t feel like he’s in a rush, even with his age, because of how well he maintains his body, and is waiting for the right offer to come through before he makes his move towards the top of the division.

“I’ve had a couple of offers so far and it’s just been the wrong time at the wrong place. I want to have as much as possible but I also have a thing going on at home and I’m active so I don’t have to just take the fights because I’m desperate. As long as I win the big fights will be there,” said Ljungquist.

In the meantime, he’s content to rebuild the sport’s popularity back home, beginning with his own career and the prospects he has under contract.

“We’re not in the Mikkel Kessler era again yet but hopefully we can get there again and get the TV to give some money for showing the fights,” said Ljungquist.

