Karen Chukhadzhian Outpoints Harry Scarff In IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator

Karen Chukhadzhian is back in the title picture.

A shot at the full IBF welterweight belt is now in store after a twelve-round, unanimous decision over England’s Harry Scarff. Ukraine’s Chukhadzhian won by scores of 116-112 across the board in their final eliminator Friday evening at Hotel Elysee in Rothenbaum, Germany.

Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 knockouts) is now the mandatory challenger to unbeaten titlist Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs). Such a fight would serve as a rematch to their meeting last January 6, won by Ennis via lopsided unanimous decision.

That bout came with the interim IBF title at stake. Ennis was since upgraded to full beltholder and next defends versus Cody Crowley on July 13 in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Now waiting in the wings is Chukhadzhian, who conquered Scarff’s early activity with greater accuracy. The first half of the bout was sloppy and with a few momentum shifts. Chukhadzhian suffered early swelling around his eye but it never became a factor over the long haul.

Scarff’s best moments came in the rounds where he made things uncomfortable for Chukhadzhian. That approach kept the fight relatively close through six rounds. Chukhadzhian pulled away over the back half of the fight through body work and clean punching.

A last gasp was offered by Scarff in the eleventh, when he invested more in his power shots. Chukhadzhian adjusted and closed strong to seal his third consecutive win.

Scarff fell to 13-3 (3 KOs). The loss snapped a four-fight win streak for the 30-year-old from Derby, England.

Chukhadzhian is expected to take one more stay-busy affair before the IBF orders the mandatory title fight. That opportunity will mark his return to the U.S., provided that Ennis gets past Crowley. The unbeaten titlist has become a marketing priority for Matchroom Boxing, who signed Ennis earlier this spring.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

