Fight Picks: Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

On Saturday, WBC junior welterweight titleholder Devin Haney will face the uber popular Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Haney-Garcia promises to be entertaining both inside and outside the ring in the build-up. The pair will meet on DAZN Pay-Per-View, and the event begins at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. for a $69.99.

Haney, rated at No. 1 by The Ring at junior welterweight, turned professional at 17 in Mexico. This superb talent scored wins over Mason Menard (RTD 9), Juan Carlos Burgos (UD 10) and Antonio Moran (KO 7). After becoming WBC titleholder following his dominant win over Zaur Abdullaev (RTD 4), he defended his title by beating former three-division titlist Jorge Linares (UD 12) and former 130-pound beltholder Joseph Diaz Jr. (UD 12).

The 25-year-old scored a dominant win over IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder and then-The Ring champion George Kambosos Jr. (UD 12) to become undisputed champion and repeated the win in a rematch. He edged past former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (UD 12) in contentious fashion and then stepped up to 140-pounds and scored arguably the most impressive performance of his career dominating Regis Prograis (UD 12) to claim the WBC title.

Garcia is every bit the new-age fighter; he’s a social media phenom, with millions of followers (10.6 million on Instagram). But there were question marks as to whether Garcia’s boxing achievements would live up to his outside-the-ring persona. He has since allayed some of the doubts by showcasing his vaunted power against Romero Duno (KO 1), Francisco Fonseca (KO 1) and two-time title challenger Luke Campbell (TKO 7).

The 25-year-old didn’t fight for 15 months due to mental health concerns but knocked off the ring rust when he dominated Emmanuel Tagoe (UD 12) and Javier Fortuna (KO 6) before being taken apart by Gervonta Davis (L KO 7). He would later return with a win over Oscar Duarte (KO 8).

Haney (31-0, 15 knockouts) looked sensational in his 140-pound debut, picking apart Prograis. But can he bring that form and poise to this contest? If so, Garcia is in serious trouble. Meanwhile Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) looks to have been clowning around in training and also posted some worrying messages on social media. Is he tuned in for this fight or throwing us of the scent with a curve ball? In his 140-pound debut, Haney tipped the scales on the night of the fight at 165-pounds, is weight already an issue for him. Could that be something of a concern? Can Garcia find a way to land his game-changing left hook?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Haney as a 1/9 (-900) favorite, while Garcia is priced at 11/2 (+550); the draw is 20/1 (+2000).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING

DOUG FISCHER: HANEY UD

“It’s hard to have any confidence in Ryan Garcia given his non-stop social media shenanigans and self-created distractions since the two-city press tour for this fight took place in late February. Now, maybe he’s fooling us all and will somehow show up to put on the best performance of his career. Tyson Fury fooled a lot of fans and media going into his rematch with Deontay Wilder. So did Teofimo Lopez going into his showdown with Josh Taylor. Sometimes the “nutcase” knows what he’s doing. Sometimes the Joker is the King. However, unlike Wilder, Devin Haney is a well-rounded technician. Unlike Taylor, the 25-year-old junior welterweight beltholder isn’t inactive, weight-drained or battle-worn. And unlike Garcia, Haney’s got his head screwed on straight. He’s the most focused of the young lightweight/jr. welter cadre that includes Lopez, Tank Davis, and Shakur Stevenson. Haney is just now entering his physical prime and he does so with veteran-level experience. Having said that, I should also note that Garcia is only 25 and brings formidable physical tools to this matchup. His speed, power, height and reach will pose problems that grizzled vet Regis Prograis couldn’t inflict on Haney. I think Haney understands this and will thus box a careful and disciplined fight, which is why I think it will go the full 12.“

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: HANEY UD

“I strongly favor Haney, he’s coming in to this fight in great form having schooled Regis Prograis last time out, while Garcia has some issues with the smaller Oscar Duarte. I think Haney is by far the better fighter and is taking this fight seriously. On the other hand, we’ve seen Garcia messing around in training and also post some rather bizarre messages on social media that have people questioning his mental health. Boxing can be a lonely place and I think that all adds up to a Haney win. I think he’ll do what he usually does and dominate with the jab, he’ll slowly break Garcia down and possibly force a late stoppage or relatively wide 12-round unanimous decision.”

JAKE DONOVAN: HANEY UD

“Haney by comfortable decision. I feel like predicting any other outcome is allowing the promotion to con us to into believing the fight will play out any other way than expected on paper.”

LEE GROVES: HANEY UD

“As talented as Garcia is, Haney is far more experienced in terms of quality of opposition and experience under championship conditions. He is a young veteran with well-honed fundamentals and discipline while Garcia is a walking wild card whose left hook will present an element of danger for as long as the fight lasts. The guess is that this bout will go the distance with Haney emerging the winner by a comfortable margin.”

DIEGO MORILLA: GARCIA TKO 10

“As hard as it is to see a path for Garcia to win this, I believe he sees something in Haney that we don’t. Knowing him as he does from his amateur days, Garcia has all but begged for this fight, and there may be a reason for that. Haney always finds a way to win, but his dominance in the ring sometimes leads him to become overconfident, and all it could take for Garcia to win this is a single error from Haney. It may take time, but I am betting on that GPS-guided left hook to land sometime during the championship rounds to put Garcia in the superstardom realm that has eluded him so far.”

MARTY MULCAHEY: HANEY UD

“I am sure someone will mention this duo split their six amateur encounters, but while both have matured physically to near identical dimension Devin Haney has far surpassed Ryan Garcia in ring IQ and actual accomplishments. Garcia may have a slight advantage in handspeed and power, but Haney’s superior movement and sense of distance negates anything Garcia can throw at him. Most give the edge in power to Garcia (speed based not thudding power), but I see Haney as the more dominant physical force and he will start to use that from the fifth round on to wear Garcia down. Once Garcia slows down Haney will step up the pressure sweeping the last six rounds for an unequivocal unanimous decision victory or championship round knockout.”

RON BORGES: HANEY PTS

“Garcia will be dangerous for a while but Haney has too much of everything. Faster, better defense, steadier and more varied offense. Haney by decision.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: HANEY UD

“It’s hard to know whether Ryan Garcia’s rants are an act or a troubling symptom of something else. But they are a sure sign of inconsistency — the polar opposite to Haney’s discipline, craftsmanship and maturity. He doesn’t make mistakes. Garcia does. Expect Garcia to overreach in an erratic attempt to entertain his social media audience with a huge upset. But social media is not a skillset, an advantage that Haney has sharpened and will continue to throughout a dominant scorecard victory.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): HANEY TKO

“Firstly, I’d like to say, I don’t think this fight should be taking place for obvious reasons. Garcia is in no fit state psychologically to compete at this level and is in danger of being seriously hurt. Let’s hope both fighters come out fit and healthy from this fight. Haney is the complete boxer and has too much of everything for Garcia, who has been exposed previously against Gervonta Davis and Haney are right up there on that level. Haney wins inside six rounds or Garcia quits inside eight rounds.”

STEVE FARHOOD (TV ANALYST): HANEY UD

“Haney is now an established 140-pounder. And more impressively, he established himself as such by shutting out an outstanding fighter in Regis Prograis. I doubt that anyone thought he’d handle Prograis so comprehensively. Garcia remains a threat because of his left hook, but Haney is a grade above. Haney by unanimous decision.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR FOR THE RING): HANEY TKO 9

“I’ve been skeptical about this fight taking place since it was officially announced and nothing’s changed. I’ll be watching this one through my fingers. Garcia’s persistent infatuation with social media has been alarming in the build-up. It’s obvious that the young Californian needs help with his own demons, but he’s also spent countless hours indulging in hot garbage. At what point was he focusing on the task at hand? Devin Haney is arguably the most gifted pure boxer in the sport today and he’s at the peak of his powers. “The Dream” is the consummate pro and he’ll be lining up his former amateur rival for a nightmare experience. I expect the usual blazing start from Garcia, but he’ll find out quickly that whacking mitts and whacking Haney are two completely different things. The champion is too quick to counter, his jab is artistry, and his timing will neutralize Garcia’s speed and power. I’ve been a fan of Garcia for years, but this will be a victory for professionalism and it’ll hopefully be a lesson to the Twitter (X) Spaces generation: Focus on your job or pay the price.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): HANEY UD

“Both of their careers seem to be heading in opposite directions. Devin Haney has put legitimate wins together against elite opposition; Regis Prograis, Lomachenko, etc, and looked good for the most part. Ryan Garcia, though he only has one career loss, did not look impressive in his most recent outing against Oscar Duarte. At only 25-years-old, I think we have unfortunately seen the best of Garcia, but I do hope I am wrong on that because I am a fan of the kid. With that being said, I think Haney is truly getting better and this fight will be no different, he will cruise to a decision win over Garcia.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): DRAW

“Great to see the current generation of talent willing to face each other. I believe this is a major step forward and reminisce to the good old days. This fight is very intriguing and of course there is a history between them, they are both very talented and gifted athletes which makes this fight that more interesting, however the paths taken have not been the same and that is what gives the edge to Haney in this bout. I believe in Ryan and know of his abilities but would have preferred a couple more fights in with [trainer] Derrick [James], a couple more fights at the weight but more importantly to be consistently active before facing someone that has been as active as Haney. The momentum favors Haney; however, Ryan can end that quickly with his speed and power. In the end, I see a very entertaining fight on April 20th and one that will leave the fans wanting No. 8 (They fought six times as amateurs). The winner is boxing! Let’s do No. 8.”

RICH MAROTTA (COMMENTATOR): HANEY PTS

“Haney-Garcia has the potential of being a really interesting scrap. Both fighters are in their prime, Haney is a bit more skilled and I think Ryan punches the harder. However, in terms of focus and mental preparation, Devin is miles ahead. Garcia has been all over the place with his outrageous comments and behavior. There have been times I thought he was on the way to some kind of meltdown, maybe even in the ring like Oliver McCall. I am also suspicious of his training regimen. With all that to factor in, I’m looking for a competitive four or five rounds and then Haney to dominate the rest of way and win a solid decision.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): HANEY UD

“As much as I like Garcia and my heart wants to go for him and Derrick James, I just think that Haney is the better boxer, I tend to go for the boxer. I think that Haney with his boxing skills is going to take away Ryan’s power and make it harder for Ryan to connect. At the end of the day, I hope both guys put on a great performance so this division can see more great fights!”

MARC RAMSAY (TRAINER): HANEY TKO 9

“I’d be really surprised if this fight was competitive. Despite all the talent that García seems to have, I think that his loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis has left a lot of questions unanswered about his real potential. One year later with only one fight against Oscar Duarte, I’m not sure he’s been able to change to the point of challenging someone as effective as Haney. I see dominance from start to finish by Haney with possibly a TKO in the second part of the fight.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): HANEY UD

“They both know each other very well from their amateur fights. I think it will be a competitive fight. Haney has developed into a much better well-rounded fighter in pros. He is a different level. Ryan does have a puncher’s chance. But I’m going with Haney by unanimous decision.”

JOHN SCULLY (TRAINER): HANEY UD

“I just feel this is Haney’s time, and he is approaching his prime, if he is not already in it. His superior speed and boxing ability should absolutely be the difference on his way to a unanimous 12-round decision.”

BOB SANTOS (TRAINER): HANEY PTS

“I think this one is pretty cut and dry. I think Haney is going to give Garcia problems with angles and out boxes him but Ryan has great hand speed and if he can catch Haney and hurt him then it’ll change the dynamic of the fight. The question is can he land that punch? It’s hard to beat elite fighters if you’re a one trick pony. Ryan can be all over the map mentally but he’s got to know if he quits in this one that could be a career ender and Haney is not a big puncher. I’m going to hedge my bet that Garcia’s going to do whatever it takes to go the distance.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ (TRAINER): HANEY PTS

“Interesting fight. Finally a boxing match with 50/50 type of fight. Both have skills, but Garcia a bit more power. This fight can play out two ways. One: a boxing match, which I see happening. Haney by unanimous decision in a close fight. And two: Garcia gets greedy and isn’t respecting Haney and is shooting for the knockout, that’s the fight I would love to see but Garcia can be to passive. If Garcia goes in the ring to fight and take no prisoners, we’ll have a great, great fight. I’m dreaming awake (laughs.) Haney in a close fight by decision.”

Final Tally: Haney 18-1-1

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

