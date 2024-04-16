Hiroto Kyoguchi will face Vince Paras in a rematch in South Korea on May 11

Former Ring champion and WBA junior flyweight titleholder Hiroto Kyoguchi will face Vince Paras in a rematch of their 2018 fight when they meet at flyweight in Paradise City, Incheon, South Korea, on May 11.

It will be Kyoguchi’s third fight at flyweight having lost his titles to Kenshiro Teraji in November 2022.

The Treasure Boxing Promotion co-feature will see big-punching Kazuto Takesako put his OPBF middleweight on the line against durable Tej Pratap Singh.

Earlier in the card, Kyoguchi’s stablemate and former WBO strawweight titlist Masataka Taniguchi will also appear on the undercard against experienced journeyman Jaysever Abcede in a scheduled 8-round junior flyweight contest.

Kyoguchi (18-1, 12 knockouts) came of age in early 2017, outboxing Jose Argumedo (UD 12) to win the IBF 105-pound title. He made two defenses, stopping perennial contender Carlos Buitrago (TKO 8) before besting Paras (UD 12). Kyoguchi moved up to junior flyweight and stopped Hekkie Budler (TKO 10), which saw the Japanese star claim Ring and WBA titles.

The 30-year-old went on to make four defenses before being stopped by WBC counterpart Kenshiro Teraji (TKO 7). However, he has reemerged at 112-pounds with two wins.

Paras (20-2-1, 15 KOs) turned professional in 2015 and won his first 13 fights before unsuccessfully challenging Kyoguchi for the IBF 105-pound title. He stepped up in weight but lost his next fight to Jonathan Taconing (UD 12).

However, the 25-year-old moved up to flyweight and has won seven of his eight fights since. He lone blemish was a draw with Robert Paradero (D 10) but he has subsequently beaten his countryman in a rematch via 12-round unanimous decision.

Takesako (16-1-1, 15 KOs) won the Japanese 160-pound title in his eighth fight and went on to make four successful defenses. The 32-year-old successfully beat Shinobu Hosokawa (UD 12) to claim the OPBF title.

He has since made two defenses that bookend his only loss against world-rated Meirrum Nursultanov (TKO 8).

Singh (18-7-3, 8 KOs) has been a professional since 2012. The Indian-born fighter began his career in Australia, where he lost early on against Faris Chevalier (UD 10) when he contested the Australian super middleweight title.

He went on to win some and lose the odd fight before winning an eight-man middleweight tournament in Australia. He parlayed that success to win the Australian middleweight title in 2018. Singh lost that to Isaac Hardman (MD 10). He was stopped for the first time when he headed back up to 168-pounds and fought Deok No Yun (TKO 6).

Taniguchi (17-4, 11 KOs) learned on the job, dropping close decisions to Reiya Konishi (MD 10) and Tsubasa Koura (MD 12) before also coming up short against then-WBO boss Vic Saludar (UD 12).

Since then, Taniguchi, 30, won the Japanese national title before upsetting Wilfredo Mendez via 11th-round stoppage to claim WBO laurels. In his first title defense, he stopped compatriot Kai Ishizawa (TKO 11). He surprisingly lost to Melvin Jerusalem (TKO 2) but got back to winning ways last summer by edging past grizzled veteran Kenichi Horikawa (MD 10).

Abcede (22-13, 13 KOs) has been a professional for over a decade. After losing three of his first six fights, he reeled off a handful of wins before dropping a decision to future WBC strawweight titlist Petchamanee CP Freshmart (UD 12).

The 29-year-old Filipino southpaw stuck at it despite coming up short against the likes of Wanheng Menayothin (UD 6), Tsubasa Koura (KO 4) and Nhlanhla Tyirha (UD 12). He is snapped a three-fight losing streak in his last fight.

