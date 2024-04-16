Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano rematch slated for July 20 as Paul-Tyson co-main event

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor pose for photos after Serrano’s win over Erika Cruz for the Undisputed World Featherweight Championship after their fight at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The rematch between Ring magazine lightweight champion Katie Taylor and reigning Ring featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will be the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson “special attraction” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 20. Their Ring lightweight championship fight will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix.

Taylor and Serrano, rated at No. 2 and No. 5 respectively in The Ring’s pound-for-pound ratings, previously made history as the first-ever female fighters to headline Madison Square Garden, a bout that garnered both fighters global acclaim and earned the pair the distinction of Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year in 2022.

“This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening,” said Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs), who will once again be defending her belts. “The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different. I want to thank Matchroom and DAZN for their help in making the fight possible and I’m looking forward to defending my titles as undisputed world champion in Dallas on Saturday, July 20.”

“I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about,” said Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs). “While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10 rounds of 2 minutes each for if that’s what Katie wanted. I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10×2, so that’s what we will do. I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges. I am honored to share this iconic MVP card in the biggest stadium, on the biggest streaming platform in the world. Thank you Nakisa, Jake, Mike and Netflix for making this happen. And to all the young girls and women watching, I want you to know that anything is possible. Keep dreaming, keep working hard, and never let anyone tell you otherwise. It took me 15 years of blood, sweat and tears to get here, but it’s all worth it because I’m living my dreams.”

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” said Mike Tyson. “I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans. Saturday, July 20 can’t get here soon enough.”

Additional information, including the additional undercard bouts, will be announced at a later date.

A press release by Most Valuable Promotions was used in this article.