Deontay Wilder-Zhilei Zhang Anchors June 1 Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5-on-5 Tournament

Boxing’s worst-kept secret was finally revealed.

The full line-up in set for the long-discussed Matchroom Boxing vs. Queensberry Promotions 5-on-five series. All five matchups were announced during a press conference held Monday at Outernet London. The event will feature bouts at featherweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and two at heavyweight.

Four of the five fights were previously reported by The Ring and confirmed during the presser. All five fights will take place June 1 on the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol undercard Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alabama’s Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 knockouts) and China’s Zhilei Zhang will meet in a pairing of ten heavyweights. Wilder, a former long-reigning WBC titlist, is The Ring’s No.9-rated contender. Zhang Zhang (26-2-1, 19 KOs), is currently No. 4 at heavyweight.

Both are coming off defeats to New Zealand’s Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs), No. 3 at heavyweight, during separate bouts in Riyadh. Wilder lost a lopsided decision to Parker last December 23. Zhang twice floored Parker but came up short on two of the three cards on March 8.

Zhang is aligned with Queensberry Promotions, dating back to his pair of knockout wins over Joe Joyce. Wilder is a promotional free agent but will represent Matchroom Boxing as its wild card pick.

Matchroom also laid claim to Croatia’s Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs), No. 5 at heavyweight, for at least one more night. The unbeaten 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist will face former WBA ‘Regular’ titlist Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs).

As previously reported by The Ring, Hrgovic-Dubois will likely come the vacant IBF heavyweight title at stake. It will depend on the outcome of the May 18 Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury undisputed championship. The winner is expected to immediately relinquish the IBF belt in lieu of a mandatory title defense versus Hrgovic.

For now, the only confirmed major title fight of the night comes with the featherweight selection.

WBA 126-pound titlist Raymond Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs), No. 7 at 126, will represent Matchroom. He faces The Ring’s No. 4-rated Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs) in his first—and likely only—title defense.

Queensberry’s Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) and Matchroom’s Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (16-0, 11 KOs) meet in a pairing of unbeaten middleweights.

London’s Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) and Scotland’s Willy Hutchinson (17-1, 13 KOs) represent Matchroom and Queensberry, respectively, in the light heavyweight matchup.

Fighters will be awarded one point for a decision win, two points for a knockout. The named team captains will receive double the reward.

Wilder was named as team captain for Matchroom, while Sheeraz will wave that flag for Queensberry.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

