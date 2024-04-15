David Jimenez aims to show his ‘best version’ against John Ramirez in Garcia-Haney card

David Jimenez (center) - Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

On Saturday, former flyweight world title challenger David Jimenez will face unbeaten John Ramirez in the undercard of Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

While the Costa Rican fighter had begun his career at 115-pounds, he has now settled into life at flyweight, where he already came up short against then-WBA ruler Artem Dalakian.

He has rebounded since then with three wins, and was only too happy to head three-pounds north when a fight with Ramirez presented itself.

“I think it is a great opportunity for my career, I am physically and mentally prepared to compete and bring that title to my country,” Jimenez (15-1, 11 knockouts) told The Ring through his manager Ernesto Sandoval. “I have much more experience than my opponent and I am in my best moment. This coming April 20 the world will know the best version of ‘Medallita’ Jimenez.”

The loss to Dalakian was a watershed moment in his career and one he’s learned from. And he believes it will play a part in his upcoming match up.

“Living the experience with Dalakian helped me a lot, especially in the mental part. Being a world champion requires quite a lot of mental strength, that was not my time to be a champion,” he said. “God wanted it that way, but I know that all of that made me a better person and a better boxer. I am very clear about what is being fought at this moment, I am more than ready.”

To prepare for Ramirez, he decamped to the boxing capital of the world and appreciates he has been given the best possible opportunity to become his countries first male world champion.

“Coming to Las Vegas has been a great effort by my promoter FightClub Costa Rica, I prepared with great boxers and coaches like Kay Koroma from DLX Boxing and Jorge Capetillo,” said Jimenez, rated at No. 7 by The Ring at flyweight. “Being in Las Vegas was important for me because it aligns me with a very aggressive and high-pressure fighting model.”

It’s a far cry from his home in Cartago, in central Costa Rica.

The Latin American country isn’t known for boxing, wich made Jimenez’s path all the more difficult. But despite that he managed to become a good amateur who fought internationally.

“When I was little I always dreamed of winning a medal in boxing, and my first coach gave me one after training. That’s why everyone called me ‘Medallita’ (little medal),” he recalled. “As I grew up, I saw that I had talent for this sport but also great discipline in my training.

“Over time, I grew more and more, and God opened doors for me to get to where I am. Thanks to my work I know that other young guys in Costa Rica will have the opportunity to reach higher levels than I have reached.”

The 31-year-old is humble and remembers his path to this point and intends to make the absolute most of his opportunity.

“I want to win and open a space for myself in the boxing industry,” he said. “I want to thank the WBA and its president Gilberto Mendoza for believing in me. I also thank all the people who support me and see an example in me. I am a person of family and I believe a lot in the power and mercy of God, I want to shout to the world that with a lot of discipline and work dreams can come true.”

Jimenez’s handler, Ernesto Sandoval, also has a promotional company, FightClub Promotions back in Costa Rica and hopes to parlay Jimenez having success to spark interest in his homeland.

“It is difficult to create this type of boxer, in a country that we don’t have help of the government or sponsor, nobody believes in boxing, we don’t have a big boxing culture,” he said. “It’s important for us to give a message that they can do it, if they trust in our boxing structure. To have an opportunity to have a Costa Rican fighting in these kind of scenarios and to have an opportunity to be the first Costa Rican male world champion in the history of our country.

“This is a project we started six-years ago with the signing of David Jimenez. Right now we have 15 boxers that are growing with good records, we’re creating a brand around them.”

Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs), rated at No. 10 by The Ring at junior bantamweight, came to boxing relatively late, at the age of 20 and wasn’t a big amateur. However, he learned his craft in a hotbed of gyms in Southern California.

Since turning professional in 2020, the 27-year-old puncher, who is dubbed “Scrappy”, has stayed busy and boasts wins over Jan Salvatierra (KO 1) and, most recently, a career-best stoppage of former world title challenger Ronal Batista (KO 4).

Haney-Garcia, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on DAZN Pay-Per-View, the event begins at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. for a $69.99.

