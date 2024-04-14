Sunny Edwards-Adrian Curiel Set For June 29 On Estrada-Rodriguez DAZN Show In Phoenix

Poster Credit: Matchroom Boxing

A pair of former titlists turn to each other in search of a return to the win column.

Sunny Edwards and Adrian Curiel are officially set to meet, Matchroom Boxing confirmed on Sunday. Their scheduled 12-round flyweight bout will take place on June 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The matchup will serve as the chief support to the already-announced Juan Francisco Estrada-Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez RING/WBC 115-pound championship.

“This is a great fight between two men desperate to get back to the top,” noted Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Sport. “Sunny was a World champion for a long time. When that feeling goes, you want to get it back as soon as possible.

“Adrian only just tasted that for himself for a short time. So, both men know that this is a must-win fight to get back into the mix. [It] comes as the chief support to one of the biggest fights of the year.”

Both fighters come off crushing stoppage defeats to end their respective title reigns.

England’s Edwards (20-1, 4 knockouts) returns to the greater Phoenix area to exorcise his past demons. The previously unbeaten flyweight titlist suffered his lone defeat to Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) last December 16 in nearby Glendale. Their IBF/WBO unification bout ended after nine rounds, when Edwards’ corner decided that he was done for the night.

The outcome spoiled the U.S. debut for Edwards and ended his IBF title reign which dated back to April 2021.

“I’m really excited to get the next chapter of my career underway,” said Edwards, The Ring’s No. 2-rated flyweight. “Agreeing another deal with Matchroom which confirms my future here for the foreseeable future. With the belief I’ve got in me from the promotional team… I know I’m in the right place.

“Me vs Curiel is a hell of a fight. He is a former world champion, like myself. We’re both fighting to get back into world title contention. I’m going to Arizona again and fighting in front of an even bigger crowd this time, filled with passionate Mexican and American boxing fans. 29 June, I’m looking forward to being back.”

Curiel (24-5-1, 5 KOs) moves up in weight after his brief title stint.

The Ring’s No. 3-rated junior flyweight won the IBF belt in a stunner. Mexico’s Curiel knocked out South Africa’s Sivenathi Nontshinga (13-1, 10 KOs) in the first round last November 4 in Monte Carlo.

Nontshinga, No. 2 at 108, regained his title just three months later. Curiel sprinted out to an early lead but was stopped in the tenth round of their thrilling February 16 rematch.

The bout remains among the best in an already action-packed 2024. However, Curiel prefers a fate more notable than a second-place finish.

“I have a brand-new opportunity for my career,” said Curiel. “When you lose, you learn, and I will prove it against Edwards on June 29.

“If they want to make it 112lbs we will take it even though this is not my weight. All because I am thirsty for revenge. Viva Mexico!!”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE