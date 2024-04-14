Former titlist Maurice Hooker stops Luis Enrique Luna in four rounds in Mexico

Maurice Hooker

Former WBO world junior welterweight titleholder Maurice Hooker returned to the ring this past Friday night, knocking out Luis Enrique Luna in the fourth round at the Plaza Pueblo Antiguo in Ensenada, Mexico.

The taller Hooker walked down Luna from the opening bell, working behind a steady jab. It took him a round or so to get his timing down, but Hooker was accurate with straight and counter right hands to the head. Towards the end of the second round, a right to the body almost dropped Luna to one knee. Hooker followed up, throwing and landing a barrage of punches, but Luna was able to survive until the bell sounded to end the round.

Hooker continued to be the aggressor against the game Luna, but during the third round a right cross by Luna sent Hooker’s mouthpiece to the canvas. Luna followed up until a lull in the action allowed referee Jose Arellano to retrieve Hooker’s mouthpiece from the canvas.

Early during the fourth round, a straight right split the guard of Luna, landing on the chin. Another right to the chin dropped Luna face-first to the canvas. Referee Jose Arellano immediately waved the fight off at 1:01.

Hooker, who resides in Dallas, Texas, improved to 28-3-3 with 19 knockouts.

The 34-year-old Hooker had not fought since August 2022, losing by unanimous decision to Blair Cobbs. Almost a year and a half prior to the loss to Cobbs, Hooker would lose by knockout to Vergil Ortiz.

Hooker won the vacant WBO world junior welterweight title in June 2018, defeating Terry Flanagan by split decision. Hooker would make two successful defenses of the WBO title before losing to then-WBC titleholder Jose Ramirez in a unification fight.

Luna, who resides in La Paz, Mexico, falls to 15-14 (11 KOs). The 36-year-old also had not fought since August 2022, and has now lost his last six fights.

In the main event of the card promoted by Saul Rios, in association with Clase y Talento and No Boxing No Life, flyweight Ivan Garcia of Ixtapaluca, Mexico defeated Pedro Delgado by unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, and 96-94 for Garcia, who improved to 12-2-1, 4 KOs.

Delgado, who resides in Ensenada, falls to 10-1, 5 KOs.

Earlier, lightweight Jimmie Nuñez of Temecula, California dropped Miguel Macias Diaz (3-11, 1 KO) twice en route to a third round knockout victory. Time of the knockout was 2:11. Nunez improved to 6-3 (6 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

