Guido Vianello looks at first loss as blessing, sees career rebirth in Efe Ajagba fight

A loss could make a fighter doubt his ability or skill-set, but for Guido Vianello, a loss was a blessing in disguise for him.

Vianello will face Efe Ajagba Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between unbeaten heavyweight contender Jared Anderson and Ryad Merhy.

Both fights will air live on ESPN (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

The 29-year-old Vianello (12-1-1, 10 knockouts), who currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, last fought on February 16, scoring a devastating knockout win over Moses Johnson.

Vianello has fought on previous Top Rank cards or on ESPN platforms, with the fight against Ajagba marking the second time he will fight in a co-main event slot of a Top Rank on ESPN card. A lot will be on the line in this crossroads bout, but Vanello will not be overwhelmed by the moment, and is expecting to put forth a solid performance.

“It’s been 13 years that I’ve been boxing,” Vianello told The Ring Tuesday morning. “I’ve fought at the (2016) Olympic Games. I fought twice at Madison Square Garden twice. I’ve fought everywhere.

“I’m close to 30. My life, my time is all different. I’m really focused on my boxing career and what I have to do. I don’t care about what is around me. Live ESPN. I thank Top Rank, ESPN, everyone for making this opportunity happen and I’m lucky to be here. It’s just about me, myself, my mindset, my body. I’m stronger.”

Vianello has won his last two fights since suffering the only setback of his career at the hands of gatekeeper Jonathan Rice on January 14 of last year. The fight was stopped in the seventh round after a punch opened a cut above Vianello’s left eye, which the ringside physician deemed was in too bad shape for the fight to continue.

At the time of the stoppage, Vianello was up on all three judges’ scorecards.

Going into Saturday’s fight, Vianello is the underdog, but he believes some people have given up on him way too early or have placed too much emphasis on the fight against Rice. Vianello is confident he can prove people wrong.

“I’m totally different,” said Vianello, who made his pro debut in 2018. “I started to work really hard about a year and a half ago. I think the first thing for a fighter is the mindset. The most talented fighter in the world may lack focus and you won’t accomplish anything. I worked a lot with my mind. It made me stronger. You have to keep moving forward. The second secret is working hard in the gym. Now I’m better and more effective with my style, especially with faster hands and my defense. I think I worked with everything and it made me a better fighter and it makes the fighter better.

“The loss is a secret ingredient for winning. In that loss, I was winning the fight. I was thinking to control the fight and take the win by points. You can’t control anything in boxing. You have to take risks if you want to win. That loss put things in perspective. I’m happy with my record because that loss makes me ready to take this win. The secret ingredient was not to stop. It was to keep moving forward and begin the hardest work for my career. This hard work made me shape my mindset for this fight and beyond.”

Vianello will face a fighter in Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs), who was born in Nigeria and now resides in Stafford, Texas. Ajagba has won his last four bouts since a decision loss to Frank Sanchez in October 2021, but Vianello is confident Ajagba has not faced anyone similar to him.

“I can change my style at the moment and I’m faster than him,” said Vianello. “I have fast hands. I have quick movement with my body. And I think fast hands are better than just power. (Ajagba) has power with his right hand. He’s very dangerous. I don’t care about that because I feel really smart in the ring. I’m ready to change and adjust during the fight. All of my boxing career and life and now everything is set and ready to take a big victory.

Vianello was born and raised in Rome, Italy. In a country with devoted soccer fans, it has been difficult for boxing to assert itself in the sports landscape in that country. Vianello is confident a win over Ajagba could not only earn him a shot at a world title belt down the line, but also fighting in his home country.

“The problem in Italy is we have everything. We like the beautiful and easy life. What I do is different. I’m taking risks and going through adversity. It makes life better and you’re happier. I want to make things better for Italy.

“People there love soccer. I really don’t like soccer. I like (club soccer team) Roma because I’m from Rome. My dream is to have a big world title fight in Rome, possibly near The Colosseum or something big there. Italians love boxing. I’m ready for this. I’m awake and when you’re awake, dreams can be real. I believe two more fights with Top Rank (can get me a title shot). We need a big promotion in Italy.”

Vianello has come a long way since the Rice fight and his pro debut. The more realistic outlook and stronger mindset could translate to more success in the ring. Taking a significant risk could be bold and calculated, but he could reap the rewards should he come out victorious.

“For me, my boxing career begins Saturday. This is like my first fight. My loss and my draw taught me a lot. I learned you don’t control anything. You have to always take risks. This is a big opportunity for me. I thank everyone. I’m happy and I love what I’m really doing now.

“I’m ready for this big opportunity and think about a world title bout for me one year from now.”

