Fight Night Program – Week of April 12-17

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, April 12 – York Hall, London

Charlie Edwards vs. Georges Ory – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Former flyweight titlist Edwards is making a big bet with his two-division jump already in progress, and he will face a stern test in Ory on his way to a possible title shot later this year.

Also on this card:

Kingsley Egbunike vs. Jordan Dujon – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Oliver Zaren vs. John Harding Jr. – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Elliot Whale vs. Joseba Diaz – welterweight – 6 rounds

Robert Lloyd-Taylor vs. Denis Hnidek – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Channel 5 (UK)

Saturday, April 13 – American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy – heavyweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten Anderson is already under pressure to step up his level of opposition, and former cruiser contender Mehry will travel from Belgium to see whether he’s the one who will prove Anderson’s critics right.

Also on this card:

Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ruben Villa vs. Cristian Cruz Chacon – featherweight – 10 rounds

Robson Conceicao vs. Jose Guardado – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Charly Suarez vs. Luis Coria – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Abdullah Mason vs. Ronal Ron – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Saturday, April 13 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

With both riding a winning streak and looking forward to turn that into title bout opportunities, Gill and Barrett face off in a high-stakes clash that will propel the winner to new heights and give him the momentum to seek a belt against the division’s best.

Ellie Scotney vs. Segolene Lefebvre – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

A boxer vs. technician clash that will crown the division’s inaugural Ring magazine champion, this fight could be the crowning achievement for its winner. ‘Majestic’ Lefebvre is the slight favorite but Scotney will have the crowd on her side.

Also on this card:

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal – lightweight – 10 rounds

Michael Gomez Jr. vs. Kane Baker – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Jordan Flynn vs. Tampela Maharusi – lightweight – 8 rounds

Brandon Scott vs. Rodrigo Matias – featherweight – 6 rounds

Jimmy Sains vs. Mateusz Kalecki – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 13 – Agon Sportpark, Berlin, Germany

Thomas Piccirillo vs. Alexander Pavlov – middleweight – 12 rounds

Granit Shala vs. Oleksandr Zakhozhyi – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Vincenzo Gualtieri vs. Joshua Nmomah – middleweight – 8 rounds

Lelito Lopez vs. Mohammed Graich – middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, April 13 – Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy

Goran Babic vs. Jonathan Kogassi – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Dario Morello vs. Luca Chiancone – middleweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, April 13 – Quality Hotel, Malmo, Sweden

Oscar Ahlin vs. Michal Ryba – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Marianne Ahlborg vs. Ester Konecna – women’s junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Sunday, April 14 – Humo Arena, Taskhkent, Uzbekistan

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Agron Smakici – heavyweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten Jalolov, a former Olympic medalist, gets a homecoming bout in what is billed as an IBA Boxing Night, a controversial pro boxing card between fighters that still qualify as Olympic hopefuls according to the embattled former amateur boxing governing body.

Also on this card:

Hasanboy Dusmatov vs. Samuel Carmona – flyweight – 10 rounds

Michael Hunter vs. Artem Suslenkov – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

