Moreno Fendero gets settled in Canada ahead of his fight with Nicolas Luque on May 2

Moreno Fendero - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Rising middleweight prospect Moreno Fendero left his home in France to emigrate to live in Canada last summer.

While traveling some 3,620 miles (5,827 km) from Besancon in the east of France, near the Swiss border, to Montreal may have been problematic for some, he is taking it in his stride.

“It was simple. Besides leaving my family and friends behind, I trusted (trainer) Marc (Ramsay) to pave my way up,” Fendero (4-0, 3 knockouts) told The Ring through Bilal Tutunji Diaz. “I left everyone in France to come here and follow my dream.

“I am comfortable and happy to be here. It has been seven-months but it feels like it’s been two years, for everything I have learned in such a short time. I’m happy and (being here) means a lot.”

The 24-year-old former solider caught the attention of Eye of The Tiger after a stellar amateur career, in which he won three national titles and culminated by winning bronze at the 2023 World Championships. After that, they were able to work out a deal that saw him make the move.

Since then, he has fought four times, winning each of them, and appears to have initially made the leap from the amateur to professional ranks without any apparent issues.

“There hasn’t been much difference yet,” he said. “I’ve been training and boxing with professional fighters. It’s just to adapt to certain little details and get used to the rounds.”

The all-action southpaw currently shares living quarters with a stablemate but will soon go out on his own.

“I’ve been living with [stablemate] Jhon [Orobio] but in May, I’m going to have my own spot and get a new car,” he said excitedly. “I like the fact I have adapted myself quickly and been able to be independent far from home.”

Fendero is scheduled to fight his first six-round contest when he faces tough Argentine journeyman Nicolas Luque Palacios (13-10-2, 2 KOs) at the Montreal Casino on May 2.

“I was ready to do eight but it’s good to do six and get ready to fight the guys at eight rounds,” said Fendero.

“I’m knocking on wood that everything is going to be OK from here to March 2025 to be able to fight for an International title, IBF, WBA, WBC or WBO, whatever comes, I want to be ready for it. It’s optimistic but it’s possible.”

Fendero is trained by Marc Ramsey, who is known to work with unified light heavyweight titlist Artur Beterbiev, super middleweight contenders Christian Mbilli and Erik Bazinyan and others.

Ramsay feels Fendero is moving at a good pace and is pleased with how he has settled into his new surroundings.

“Of course, adapting to a new country and a new culture is always complex, but Moreno seems happy since his arrival and all his focus is on his work,” said Ramsay.

“At the moment we are trying to calibrate his energy expenditure over several rounds, which he didn’t have to do in the amateurs.”

Fendero was a big amateur with over 150 fights and is ambitious to follow in the footsteps of countryman and stablemate Mbilli. Those are big shoes to fill but if he can continue to make the necessary adjustments he has a bright future. It is early days but he certainly looks to have a lot of upside is someone to keep an eye on.

ALSO ON RINGTV:

Moreno Fendero signs with Eye of the Tiger – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright