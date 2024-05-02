Alvarez, De La Hoya Trade Insults During Tense Final Pre-Fight Press Conference

Canelo Munguia Press Conference. Photo credit: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Oscar De La Hoya overdelivered on his promise of verbal fireworks.

Tension was expected between the chairman of Golden Boy Promotions and his former top client, Ring and undisputed 168-pound king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The two shared the stage for the first time since 2019, a year before their bitter 2020 promotional split. De La Hoya was on hand to support Tijuana’s Jaime Munguia, whom he co-promotes along with Zanfer Boxing. Munguia will challenge Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 knockouts) this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There was nearly a fight during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, though not between champion and challenger. Instead, it was De La Hoya who verbally chose violence after fielding Alvarez’s insults throughout the promotion for this event.

“My sole purpose in this promotion is to promote Jaime,” De La Hoya said during his time at the podium. “An undefeated and incredible talent who deserves this stage and spotlight at this point in his career. However, I would be remiss if I didn’t respond to the man I used to promote. He seems to have trouble remembering who helped him become a true global star.

“To be clear, I have nothing but respect for Canelo Alvarez as a fighter. His record and abilities speak for themselves. But he has spent much of the last two months insulting me rather than promoting this fight… Golden Boy built Canelo Alvarez, period. The company you fought under for [a decade] has always had one name, and it’s mine. So put some fucking respect on it.”

Guadalajara’s Alvarez had plenty to say in return, mostly in untranslated Spanish before he approached his former promoter. De La Hoya didn’t flinch, forever a fighter even more than 15 years after his last pro bout. The two were immediately separated by TGB Promotions’ head Tom Brown, with an assist from emcee Miguel Flores.

Alvarez returned the favor moments later. The four-division champ and reigning 168-pound king even interrupted translator Martin Bater to explain his lingering animosity towards De La Hoya.

“He tried to steal money. He’s a fucking asshole. That’s what I said,” emphasized Alvarez. “He’s a fucking asshole. He tried to keep the attention on him, not on Munguia. He’s a fucking asshole. He steals (from) his fighters. That’s what he do. Fucking pussy, motherfucker.”

Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs), sporting a pair of sunglasses, smiled during the entire exchange. He and Alvarez have great respect for one another and have nary said a negative word towards one another. The pair of top-shelf Mexican fighters have predicted a knockout, though have saved their energy for the ring.

Their scheduled twelve-round bout headlines a PBC on Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com event (Saturday, $89.95 + tax).

It marks several firsts, along with a touch of history. The pairing marks the first time this century that two Mexicans will meet in an undisputed championship.

Alvarez has not fought a countryman since his May 2017 shutout win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in this very venue. It’s his first title defense versus a Mexican since September 2012, when he obliterated Josesito Lopez inside of five rounds.

Munguia has not fought in Las Vegas since September 2018. It came on the undercard of Alvarez’ points win over then-unbeaten Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin in their rematch at T-Mobile. Their second act was due to take place earlier that May. However, Alvarez tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, for which he was suspended six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

There was a brief attempt to save the show, when Golden Boy offered a then 21-year-old Munguia as a replacement to face Golovkin. The idea was rejected by the Nevada commission, who viewed Munguia as far too green at the time. Golovkin was an unbeaten, unified middleweight titlist and among the sport’s best pound-for-pound fighters.

Munguia went on to win and defend the WBO 154-pound title and emerge as a top 160- and 168-pound contender.

A reminder of that history was what ultimately triggered Alvarez to step to De La Hoya.

“Jaime… has always dared to be great,” noted De La Hoya. “This serves a bit of full circle for him. Remember when Jaime was 21 years old. He volunteered to step in against Triple G [when] Canelo failed two drug tests. Jaime wasn’t allowed to fulfill his dream in 2018.

“On Saturday night, he will fulfill his dream and become world champion.”

Alvarez will attempt his seventh defense of The Ring championship and at least two alphabet belts. He claimed top divisional honors after a December 2020 win over Callum Smith in San Antonio, Texas. The bout was his first after he and Golden Boy severed ties after a months-long legal battle.

Their relationship soured prior to Alvarez’s November 2019 knockout win over Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO light heavyweight title. Golden Boy and DAZN entered an agreement in 2018, which began with Alvarez’s Dec. 2018 third-round knockout of Rocky Fielding.

It was learned—or at least claimed—by Alvarez that there existed discrepancies in the record-breaking-deal he signed with DAZN. The two sides eventually settled in November 2020, shortly before Alvarez’s win over Smith.

Saturday will mark his first bout versus a Golden Boy boxer since the acrimonious split. He plans to use Munguia to take out his frustrations in the ring. Admittedly, he was waiting for that moment to channel his anger towards his stated target.

“He insulted me,” Alvarez told reporters after the press conference. “If he stepped closer to me, I’d fuck him [up]. He’s a fucking asshole, he tried to steal money from fighters. I don’t know about the other fighters but I know he tried to steal money from me and Golovkin. He’s an asshole.

“I’m gonna be so happy on (Saturday) night. You’re gonna see.”

