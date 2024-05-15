Fierro-Santiago and Rivera-Sandoval added to June 15 Matias-Paro undercard in Puerto Rico

Angel "Tashiro" Fierro

Angel Fierro will face Alfredo Santiago in a junior welterweight bout, and and Yankiel Rivera will clash against Victor Sandoval in a flyweight bout in the undercard of the IBF junior welterweight title defense attempt by Subriel Matias against Liam Paro at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico on June 15.

New Matchroom signings Stephanie Piñeiro and William Ortiz will also continue their pro journeys in that undercard, which will be available live worldwide on DAZN.

Fierro (22-1-2 17 KOs) has good memories of fighting in Puerto Rico, where he scored a turnaround KO win over former titlist Alberto Machado by climbing off canvas in the first and second rounds to detonate a left hand in the sixth in a 135-pound fight that he took at late notice.

“I feel very excited to return to the ring and even more so in Puerto Rico, and what better way than to return against a great rival in Alfredo Santiago,” said the 25-year-old Fierro. “It will be a great fight, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, where I come to repeat the same story from three years ago but this time much better.”

Santiago (14-2 6 KOs) fights at 140-pounds for the second time and returns to action for the first time since landing a first round TKO win over Karl Dargan in Minneapolis in June 2022. The Dominican-born, Puerto Rico-based 29-year-old previously challenged Devin Haney for a lightweight belt, and that’s the level he wants to reach at 140-pounds, starting with a big fight with Fierro.

“Angel is an excellent Mexican opponent,” said Santiago. “I was born in Moca, a small town in the Dominican Republic, but I’ve lived in Puerto Rico for many years. I have made all my professional boxing career here in Puerto Rico. I am not letting Mr. Fierro come to my second home and beat me. That simply will not happen. Not in front of my people. I see you all on June 15. We are so ready!!”

Rivera (5-0 2 KOs) dominated Andy Dominguez in Orlando in his last outing, and on June 15, the Puerto Rican Olympian looks to add another big win.

“Every time two fighters from Mexico and Puerto Rico step into the ring, great things happen,” said Rivera. “Mexico and Puerto Rico have a long-standing boxing rivalry that has acquired legendary status over the years. I am proud to say that I already belong to that tradition. On June 15, I will have the opportunity to continue to contribute to the Mexico v. Puerto Rico rivalry.

“I face a tough and complicated opponent in Victor Sandoval, who has all my respect and for who I am training accordingly. Most of all, I will have the opportunity to face this great challenge in front of my people. I already can feel the energy that’s going to fill that sold out arena. It will be a true honor to represent Puerto Rico in a fight against a Mexican warrior in front of my people. We are a country of boxing. We are going to show it come June 15. Vamos Arriba, Boricua!”

Sandoval (37-4 23 KOs) is entering his 42nd fight just shy of his 27th birthday.

“I would like to thank Matchroom and my team for this great opportunity,” said Sandoval. “Mexico Vs Puerto Rico have always produced great fights and this one is not going to be an exception. Camp for this fight is going great, on June 15, there will be only one winner and that winner will be me. Viva Mexico!”

Unbeaten Puerto Ricans Piñeiro (6-0 2 KOs) and Ortiz (5-0 4 KOs) announced co-promotional deals with Matchroom yesterday, and today they are confirmed for the June 15 card. Piñeiro fights Mexico’s Diana Tapia (7-1 2 KOs) in a welterweight bout, and Ortiz fights for the sixth time in the paid ranks, and does so over six rounds at junior welterweight against fellow Puerto Rican Luis Gonzalez (5-2 4 KOs)

“I feel honored to be part of such an important match on June 15 in Manati,” said Piñeiro. “Tapia is a great fighter, and we are training hard to face the best version of her. We’re going to put on a great show. It will be a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico battle. One step closer to a world championship match”.

“I am so thankful to my promoter Daniel Otter and the team at Three Lions Promotions and everyone at Matchroom for giving me this title shot,” said Tapia. “I have trained very hard to get where I am and come June 15, I will be taking the belts back home to Mexico with me.”

“I am very happy to be fighting in front of my people of Puerto Rico once again, especially this time since I’m fighting on a world stage level event!” said Ortiz.

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.