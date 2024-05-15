Floyd Schofield-H20 Sylve, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.-Darren Till Added To Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Netflix Card

Lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield won his fourth bout of 2023 in sensational fashion. Photo: Golden Boy Promotions

Floyd Schofield and H20 Sylve finally found common ground.

The pair of unbeaten lightweights will collide on the July 20 Jake Paul-Mike Tyson undercard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) confirmed the bout on Wednesday, along with a novelty fight more in line with the main event. Julio Cesar Chavez and former UFC star Darren Till in a six-round bout at a contracted weight of 190 pounds.

Both fights are part of the main card that will air live on Netflix.

Schofield-Sylve talks extended for several weeks, including a social media beef between the young prospects. A previous hang-up up finalizing terms was the agreed-upon hard weight limit and ramifications for coming in heavy.

Schofield (17-0, 12 knockouts) was granted his terms was he fights for the second time in 2024. The undefeated 21-year-old Austin, Texas-based prospect won via fifth-round disqualification over Esteuri Suero in Las Vegas.

Another step up in class awaits the Golden Boy Promotions/Davies Entertainment-promoted boxer.

“Being on a card of this magnitude is very important to me,” said Schofield. “I’ve worked super hard to get to fights like these, and now it’s time to show what I got. I step into that ring undefeated, and I will leave undefeated.

“H2O may doubt me, but he’ll soon realize he is facing an unstoppable force. This is my moment, and I look forward to showing the world what Kid Austin is capable of.”

Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) signed with MVP in 2022 and has steadily increased his level of competition and his profile.

The 20-year-old prospect from Long Beach, California headlined the inaugural MVProspect show on DAZN last May. It resulted in his first fight to go the distance, though he remains perfect as a pro.

His time at lightweight was called into question after his last ring appearance, however. Sylve was a full division over the lightweight limit in a Feb. 2 ten-round points win over Estivan Falcao.

Blowing weight has become a major talking point in the industry in recent weeks. The conversation was exponentially heightened with Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) was 3.2 pounds over the limit in his April 20 decision win over previously unbeaten Devin Haney.

Schofield stuck to his guns for a hard weight limit for this fight, among other terms agreed to by Sylve.

“I can’t wait to step into the ring with ‘Kid Austin,’” said Sylve. “He’s just another stepping stone on my path to greatness and when I’m done with him, he’ll wish he never signed the contract. It’s an honor to fight on this historic card and on Saturday, July 20th, over 270 million fans can tune in on Netflix.

“80,000 more fans live at AT&T Stadium will have the opportunity to see me take care of ‘Kid Austin’ once and for all. Thank you to MVP and Netflix for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Schofield-Sylve is a perfect complement to the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano rematch for Taylor’s RING 140-pound championship.

Chavez-Till is a fitting sideshow attraction to the main event.

Liverpool’s Till will make his boxing debut with the scheduled six-round, three-minute clash versus Chavez Jr. The 31-year-old mixed martial artist fought in the 170- and 185-pound divisions inside the cage, where he amassed an 18-5-1 record.

Till has not fought in any discipline since a Dec. 2022 submission defeat to Dricus du Plessis. He was granted his release from UFC last May. He previously entertained a foray into Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) but decided against it.

Instead comes a more lucrative journey inside the ring versus a familiar name and former titleholder.

“I’m very happy with my opponent,” Till said of Chavez Jr.. “I’ve been a fan of his father for many years and I’ve been a fan of Chavez Jr. too . He is a great fighter who I respect, but make no mistake about it, I am coming to knock him out in the first round. I am happy with where I am in life, and I am coming to make a statement on July 20th in Texas.”

Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 34 KOs) fights for the first time since Dec. 2021. The second generation boxer fell on hard times in the decade-plus span since he held the WBC middleweight title. Failed and missed drug tests, stints in rehab and a lack of dedication has marred his once promising career.

The 38-year-old aims for a far better outing than his last meeting versus a former MMA star. Chavez Jr. suffered an eight-round split decision defeat to Anderson Silva in a June 2021 bout in Guadalajara. Silva parlayed the win into lucrative pro bouts versus Tito Ortiz and Jake Paul.

Meanwhile, Chavez Jr. has fought just once since then, a Dec. 2021 points win over David Zegarra. He’d lost four of his six previous bouts, most famously to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs. The defeat to Silva was viewed as the bottom falling out of his career.

Needless to say, this bout represents a chance for redemption.

“I’m excited to return to the ring after some time off, and I’m motivated and eager to reestablish myself as one of the greats,” said Chavez Jr. “I was the first Mexican middleweight champion in history and want to prove that I can again become a champion. My return to the ring at this historic event is an honor. On Saturday, July 20, I’m going to win by KO and continue my journey.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

