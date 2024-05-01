Erik Bazinyan, Shakeel Phinn Make Weight For ESPN+ Headliner In Montreal

©Vincent Ethier 2024

Rising contender Erik Bazinyan and Shakeel Phinn were both comfortably inside the super middleweight limit.

Bazinyan, The Ring-rated No. 6 super middleweight, tipped the scales at 167 ½ pounds in defense of his NABF title.

The 28-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 32-0, with 23 knockouts.

Quebec’s Phinn (26-3-1, 17 KOs) came in at 167.3 pounds. The weight was the lighest in five years for the former NABF titleholder.

Their scheduled ten-round bout airs live on ESPN+ this Thursday from Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and is also carried on punchinggrace.com in Canada.

In the co-main event, Avery Martin Duval (10-0-1, 6 KOs) tipped the scales at 132.7, while his opponent Argentina’s Ezequiel Palaversic (8-2-1, 4 KOs) was 130.

Meanwhile, exciting junior lightweight Thomas Chabot (9-0, 7 KOs) weighed 131.3 and his opponent Alfredo Jimenez (5-1-1, 2 KOs) was a little heavier at 133.4.

Touted Colombian prospect Jhon Orobio (7-0, 7 KOs) weighed 139.3 and his opponent the experienced Christian Palma (33-14-2, 7 KOs) came in at 139.7.

Alexandre Gaumont (9-0, 6 KOs) came in at 157.7 and Abdallah Luanja (17-11-2, 12 KOs) was 154.5.

Moreno Fendero (4-0, 3 KOs) weighed 161, while Nicolas Luque Palacios (13-10-2, 2 KOs) came in at 160.8.

ALSO ON RINGTV:

Erik Bazinyan returns to action fully healed to face Shakeel Phinn on Thursday – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Moreno Fendero gets settled in Canada ahead of his fight with Nicolas Luque on May 2 – The Ring (ringtv.com)

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on

Twitter @AnsonWainwright