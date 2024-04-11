Angelo Leo defeats Eduardo Baez, Jaycob Gomez survives Jose Arellano in Florida

Angelo Leo (right) unleashes a right hand on Eduardo Baez - Photo courtesy of ProBoxTV

Angelo Leo is knocking on the door to a shot at a world title belt at 126 pounds.

Leo was victorious again Wednesday night, defeating Eduardo Baez by unanimous decision at the Whitesands (also known as the ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Baez was the aggressor from the opening bell, finding success during the stanza. Leo began to assert himself more with each passing round, breaking Baez down.

Leo stayed in the pocket, throwing and landing a series of combinations to the body. He was also effective landing lead and counter right hands to the head of Baez.

As the bout progressed, Leo found a rhythm, even choosing to fight from distance as well. He then continued to land an array of punches and combinations, continuing to throw and land to the head with straight and chopping right hands.

During the final two rounds, Baez fought in spurts, looking more tired with each passing moment. Leo did increase his punch output and aggression in hopes of scoring a stoppage of knockdown, but was content to outbox Baez up until the final bell.

Scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 for Leo, who improved to 24-1, 11 knockouts.

Baez, who is originally from Mexicali, Mexico and now resides in Calexico, California, falls to 23-6-2, 9 KOs. The 28-year-old has now lost five of his last eight fights. Amongst those defeats were to Ra’eese Aleem, Arnold Khegai, Jonathan Lopez, and then-WBO world featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete.

The 29-year-old Leo, who lives and trains in Las Vegas, previously fought on January 31, knocking out former junior featherweight contender Mike Plania in the third round. On November 1, Leo stopped Nicolas Polanco in the ninth round.

Leo won the vacant WBO junior featherweight title in August 2020, defeating Tramaine Williams by unanimous decision. He would lose the title in his next fight, dropping a decision to Stephen Fulton almost six months later.

In the co-feature, and what turned out to be the most-competitive fight of the night, junior lightweight Jaycob Gomez of Caguas, Puerto Rico won a hard-fought majority decision over Jose Arellano.

Both fighters chose to stand in the pocket for most of the fight, producing solid exchanges. During an exchange in round three, a left hand to the head stunned Arellano and produced blood from the nose. An accidental clash of heads later that round produced a cut over Arellano’s right eye.

Arelleno was more aggressive to start round four. The tactic worked as he was able to connect more to the head and body of Gomez during the next couple of rounds. During an exchange in round six, another cut from an accidental clash of heads opened over the right eye of Arellano.

Gomez seemed to get a second wind during the final two rounds of the fight, landing the more effective punches.

One judge scored the bout 76-76, while the other two judges scored the bout 77-75 for Gomez, who improved to 10-0-1, 6 KOs. Arellano, who is originally from Chihuahua, Mexico and now resides in Aurora, Colorado, falls to 11-2, 6 KOs.

In lightweight action, Dominic Valle of Lutz, Florida stopped Angel Vazquez in the second round.

Valle was on the attack from the opening bell, breaking Vazquez down with an array of punches to the head and body. Midway during the second round, a left hook to the body hurt Vazquez, prompting Valle to follow with a barrage of punches. Vazquez wound up with his back to a corner, where Valle continued to throw and land more punches, prompting referee Alicia Collins to stop the fight 2:27.

The 23-year-old, who is the twin brother of unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Marques Valle, improved to 9-0, 7 KOs..

Vazquez, who is originally from Mexico and now resides in Marblehead, Massachusetts, falls to 12-2, 6 KOs.

Welterweight Yoel Angeloni of Rome, Italy stopped 42-year-old Michael Williams (2-2, 1 KO) in the opening round. A combination of right hook and left cross to the head dropped Williams to the canvas, where he was counted out by referee Frank Santore at 1:14. Angeloni was a member of the Cuban Youth National team.

In the opening bout of the ProBox TV card, middleweight Famous Wilson of Deer Park, New York defeated Nissan Anderson (1-6-2, 1 KO) of Deerfield Beach, Florida by unanimous decision. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37 for Wilson, who improved to 4-0, 2 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing