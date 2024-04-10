Serhii Bohachuk plans summer return after silencing doubters, wants Conwell or Lubin next

Photo by Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Shortly after his latest win, Serhii Bohachuk took to social media to call out the detractors who had written him off because of an earlier loss in his career. “Don’t delete your tweets,” began the post. “I’m gonna respond now.”

Bohachuk kept that promise, but his performance on March 30 against Brian Mendoza was a big enough statement so that words weren’t really necessary. The 28-year-old from Vinitza, Ukraine dominated Mendoza over twelve rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, winning a unanimous decision to secure the WBC interim junior middleweight title.

Haters come with success, he says, but so do championship belts.

“Mendoza is a good fighter, it was a good experience for my career. He was the best opponent in my career. I’m feeling this guy, he is strong, he has power. Before the fight I was ready for him because I know who is there. This guy has balls, this guy has courage, this guy has a punch,” said Bohachuk (24-1, 23 knockouts) in an interview assisted by translator Samir Azizi.

With a golden ticket to a world title opportunity around his waist, Bohachuk is planning some big game hunting. Part of his post-fight celebration was to go fishing,

Promoter Tom Loeffler says the plan is to return to the ring – possibly in July – for a defense of his interim belt, and then look for a bigger fight against Sebastian Fundora, who defeated Tim Tszyu in the main event to win the WBC and WBO 154-pound titles, or Tszyu, who entered the fight undefeated before switching opponents from the elder Keith Thurman to the 6’6″ southpaw Fundora on less than two weeks’ notice, or Errol Spence Jr., the former unified welterweight titleholder who is looking to reestablish himself in a new weight class.

“The plan for Serhii is to defend his title first and then build towards a big fight with either Fundora, Tszyu or Spence. He wants to fight them all,” said Loeffler via text message from Mexico, where he is accompanying Bohachuk for a media lunch with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and Vice President Alberto Leon, who presented Bohachuk with his belt.

Bohachuk, who has now won six straight since his lone defeat in March of 2021, says two names he would be interested in fighting for his next outing are no. 1 contender Charles Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) or no. 5 contender Erickson Lubin (26-2, 18 KOs).

“My goal in boxing is to fight who is the best, maybe Conwell, maybe Lubin, I’m not interested in a step back. I’m not interested in a bad opponent. I want the championship,” said Bohachuk, who is trained by Manny Robles in Los Angeles.

Regarding Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs), who Bohachuk was originally supposed to fight on March 30 before the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view card had to be shuffled, Bohachuk says he isn’t surprised that he pulled off the upset. He says they had sparred before, and knows the danger he brings in the ring.

“I told everyone before the fight that Fundora will win this fight, he is a very good boxer. He is very strong and tall. What you see outside the ring with Fundora and what you feel inside the ring with Fundora, it’s very different. He is very special. He’s a tall southpaw and can work in close distance,” said Bohachuk.

One goal he has for further down the line is bringing a championship fight to his home country of Ukraine. Bohachuk says he hasn’t been back home in two years following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, but has gotten positive feedback from family and supporters in Ukraine after his victory over Mendoza.

“When the war is over, I want to fight in Ukraine because I want to show my people a big show. I want to show them real boxing. This is my dream. Maybe later after the war,” said Bohachuk.

“A lot of people after the fight sent me messages telling me thank you for your motivation. You are motivating the country. I have shown everyone that Ukraine is a strong country.”

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].