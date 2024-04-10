Souleymane Cissokho-Cody Crowley WBC Title Eliminator Purse Bid Won By All Star Boxing

Photo Credits: Christophe Simon, AFP (Cissokho); Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions (Crowley)

Cody Crowley is now part of another ordered welterweight fight.

France-based promotional outfit All Star Boxing won a purse bid hearing for the recently summoned WBC welterweight title eliminator. A $477,777 offering was enough to secure the rights to the ordered fight between Crowley and Souleymane Cissokho.

A date and location were not immediately made available during the purse bid result. Per WBC rules, ten percent of the winning bid ($47,777.70) will be held in escrow as a win bonus. From the remaining amount, Crowley (22-0, 9 knockouts) and Cissokho (17-0, 9 KOs) will each earn $214,999.65 as the two highest-ranked WBC welterweight contenders.

That’s if the fight moves forward.

Crowley, The Ring’s No. 4-rated welterweight, defeated Abel Ramos last March 25 in Las Vegas for his most recent win. This particular matchup with Cissokho is now his third sanctioning body-ordered fight in more than a year since that night.

A title eliminator between Crowley and Ekow Essuman was ordered by the IBF and went to a purse bid hearing last September. Queensberry Promotions bid $63,000 as the only participant, though Crowley’s team made it known he would not proceed with the fight.

Despite bowing out, Crowley managed to resurface as the IBF’s mandatory challenger. He was ordered to face current titlist Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs), No. 2 at 147. A purse bid was delayed twice and canceled outright. The sanctioning body was not provided any update other than that “both sides reached an agreement.”

There was speculation that the fight could land on the May 4 PBC on Prime Pay-Per-View card in Las Vegas. The full undercard was since announced, with neither welterweight on the show.

Instead came the out-of-the-blue news of the WBC-ordered fight.

Cissokho is seemingly ready to honor the purse bid terms, given his local promoter won the rights.

The 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist went the distance in each of his last three fights. The latest came in a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Isaias Lucero last November 4 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The show was presented by Matchroom Boxing, Cissokho’s co-promoter.

It remains unknown as this goes to publication whether Crowley will proceed with this bout or his entitled title shot versus Ennis.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE MARCH ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.