Angelo Leo: I Have A Lot To Fight For Now

Angelo Leo - Photo by Alan Dawson/ProBox

Angelo Leo looks with pride towards his daily inspiration to become a two-division titlist.

The former WBO 122-pound beltholder is already convinced he can run the tables at featherweight. He has become more determined than ever to make his one-year-old son proud.

“My mindset is the same as when I won a world title at 122 pounds,” Leo told The Ring. “I just have more motivation now that I have a son. I’m more mature now and I want to be a good role model for him and set him up for the future.

“I have a lot to fight for now.”

Leo will face Eduardo Baez this Wednesday evening at WhiteSands ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round featherweight bout will stream live on the ProBox TV app and its YouTube page (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

In his last bout on January 31, Leo (23-1, 11 knockouts), who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, knocked out former junior featherweight contender Mike Plania in the third round. In his previous fight on November 1, Leo stopped Nicolas Polanco in the ninth round.

Prior to the win over Polanco, Leo had not fought since June 2021 when he defeated former world title challenger Aaron Alameda. That win came five months he lost his WBO 122-pound title to then-unbeaten Stephen Fulton in January 2021.

The setback remains the only blemish on Leo’s record, and it came versus one of the division’s best. Philadelphia’s Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) is The Ring’s No. 1-rated junior featherweight.

Leo hopes to crack The Ring’s top ten at featherweight.

He is on the right track, activity-wise. Wednesday will mark Leo’s third fight in a little more than five months. His career sorely lacked that type of consistency, which can affect fighter development.

“I’m very grateful to keep fighting often and to stay active,” Leo said. “I was out of the ring for over two years and had a lot of catching up to do. I want to show the world how much I’ve gotten better and that I’m improving my skill set.

“After each fight I’ve had recently, I take five days off and then I’m back in the gym. In the past, I couldn’t work on things, like defense. I’m just glad to be fighting often because now I can work on specifics per the opponent we get.”

Leo gets a veteran fringe contender in Baez (23-5-2, 9 KOs), who has had mixed results in recent fights.

Mexicali’s Baez challenged then-WBO featherweight titlist Emanuel Navarrete in August 2022. He was ahead on two scorecards after five rounds but was knocked out in the sixth from a body shot.

Two more losses followed before Baez won his last two starts. Both victories came via knockout and versus club-level opposition.

The experience that Baez brings to the ring, however, is Leo’s focal point. With his sights set on another title run, every opponent along the way is viewed as a threat.

“Baez is a solid fighter,” said Leo, who is trained by his father. “He has fought stellar fighters, including Navarrete.

“I bring the same mentality every fight to go in and win. I’m hoping for a world title, but I’m in no way overlooking Baez. He’s a solid guy. I’m ready for this fight, from rounds 1 to 10.”

With a win on Wednesday, the hope is that just one or two more will lead to a title shot.

“I will definitely take a fight against any of the world titleholders. I’m looking at (IBF titlist Luis) ‘Venado’ Lopez,” insisted Leo. “I’m the best featherweight in boxing. I believe in my skills. I was a world champion at 122 pounds. My body right now has settled into this weight.

“I have skills, and I have everything that it takes to be a world champion again.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

