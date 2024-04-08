Erik Bazinyan Hit With Sinusitis, Bout Versus Shakeel Phinn Pushed Back To May 2

Erik Bazinyan - Photo by Vincent Ethier - Eye of the Tiger

Erik Bazinyan is forced to wait another three weeks for his next outing.

A ten-round regional title fight versus Shakeel Phinn planned for this Thursday will now take place on May 2. Eye of the Tiger Management confirmed the postponement Monday morning due to Bazinyan’s recent struggles with sinusitis.

“We waited a few days before making the decision, hoping that his antibiotics would help him recover,” explained said EOTTM general manager Antonin Décarie. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case, and he’s still too unwell.

“However, we are relieved to be able to offer boxing fans this long-awaited fight within a reasonable timeframe.”

The event will still take place at Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada. It will air live on TVA Sports in Canada and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Bazinyan (32-0, 23 knockouts), rated at No. 6 by The Ring by super middleweight, still gets to enjoy his second fight on the year. It will come barely three months after his January 25 third-round stoppage of Billi Facundo Godoy. The 28-year-old Quebec-based Armenian previously stopped fringe contender Ronald Ellis in the sixth round last October 11.

Both wins took place at Montreal Casino, where Bazinyan will appear for the seventh straight time and eleventh overall.

Phinn (26-3-1, 17 KOs) will attempt to extend his five-fight win streak in the upset bid. The run for 33-year-old from Brossard has taken place entirely upon his ring return following a 30-month absence. Phinn suffered an eight-round defeat to unbeaten Mateusz Tryc in November 2019 and did not fight again until May 2022.

In his most recent start, Phinn stopped Rafael Sosa in the first round last October 21 in Pickering, Canada.

Undercard details will come in a separate announcement. Most of the previously scheduled bouts are expected to transfer to the new date.

One name is noticeably absent, however, from BoxRec.com’s current schedule listing.

Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) was part of the originally announced card. An opponent was never identified for the junior welterweight contender, who is doubtful to move forward on the undercard.

He is now rumored to challenge The Ring champ and WBO titlist Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) on June 29.

EOTTM confirmed Monday that tickets for Thursday’s show will be honored on the rescheduled May 2 date. Fans are also given the option to request a refund from the original point of purchase, through April 19.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox



READ THE MARCH ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.