Super middleweight Erik Bazinyan to face Shakeel Phinn in Montreal on April 11

Erik Bazinyan (right) vs. Alantez Fox. Photo Credit: Vincent Ethier/Eye of The Tiger Management

At a press conference today, Eye of The Tiger announced that super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan will face Shakeel Phinn at the Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada, on Thursday April 11.

Also scheduled to appear is Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 knockouts) in a junior welterweight bout.

Earlier in the card, Avery Martin Duval (10-0-1, 6 KOs) and Thomas Chabot (9-0, 7 KOs) will see action against as yet unknown opposition. Jhon Orobio (6-0, 6 KOs), Wilkens Mathieu (7-0, 4 KOs) and Moreno Fendero (4-0, 3 KOs) are also tabbed to appear if they emerge unscathed from fighting on the Eye of The Tiger show on March 7.

Bazinyan (32-0, 23 KOs), rated at No. 6 by The Ring by super middleweight, was an excellent amateur in Armenia before migrating to Canada and turning professional at 18. He learned his craft away from the pressures that often follow highly-regarded prospects. It’s been a slow burn but he seems to have matured into a well-rounded professional.

The 28-year-old took apart experienced club fighter Scott Sigmon (TKO 2), used a smart boxing brain to beat the much heavier Reinaldo Paniagua (TKO 9), scored a career-best win over former title challenger Marcelo Coceres (UD 10), edged past stylistically-challenging Alantez Fox (MD 10) and bested tough Mexican Juan De Jesus Macias (UD 10). After exposing some cracks in his armor during those fights, he showed why he belongs with an impressive knockout over Ronald Ellis (KO 6) and then .

Phinn (26-3-1, 17 KOs) turned professional in early 2015. He overcame an upset loss in his second fight to reel off 15 consecutive wins before finding himself on the losing side against then unbeaten Ramon Aguinaga (MD 8).

The now 33-year-old veteran claimed the NABF title by stopping Elio German Rafael (TKO 10). However, he lost that momentum when he was defeated by Mateusz Tryc (UD 8). After a two-and-a-half year hiatus he has won his last five fights.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright