Jose ‘Tito’ Sanchez Drops, Outpoints Erik Ruiz Over Ten Rounds In Indio, California

Jose ‘Tito’ Sanchez pushed through a slow start to once again force a blistering pace in his latest win

The undefeated junior featherweight prospect turned away veteran Erik Ruiz via unanimous decision over ten rounds. All three judges scored the bout 97-92 for Sanchez, who was credited with a third round knockdown.

Their bout headlined a Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show Thursday evening from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Sanchez briefly struggled to find his rhythm in the early rounds versus the durable Ruiz. He entered the fight on the heels of a ten-round win over Walter Santibanes at this location last December. The 24-year-old from Cathedral City, Calif. threw 1,087 punches on that night.

Thursday’s workrate was down only in comparison to his normal blistering rate. Sanchez ultimately landed 302-of-811 total punches (37.2%), including a barrage in round three. A series of body shots and right hooks eventually willed the sturdy Ruiz to the canvas as Sanchez fought out of a southpaw stance.

It was right on time for Sanchez as Ruiz won the opening rounds through sheer aggression. The 32-year-old Oxnard native didn’t show any fear versus ultimately wilted to his younger foe’s superior workrate.

Sanchez—co-promoted by Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions—slowed in round eight after nearly emptying his tank in the preceding frame.

Ruiz took advantage of the moment and outworked the rising prospect but it proved to be his last hurrah. Sanchez came storming back in a bruising ninth round but was ultimately forced to go the distance.

The win marked the second straight ten-round affair for Sanchez, both which came at this venue.

UNDERCARD RESULTS

Manny Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) earned his second consecutive victory with a blistering second-round knockout of Tijuana’s Alberto Guevara.

The brief affair saw Guevara (27-7, 12 KOs)—a former two-time title challenger—trapped in a corner and unable to defend himself. The locally-based Flores launched a right hook to floor his veteran foe. Referee Jack Reiss issued a count before he waved his arms to signal the end at 2:31 of round two.

Flores produced a similar result in his previous outing, both which followed an upset points loss to Santibanes last June. This win marked his fourth consecutive appearance at this venue.

It was also an early night for younger cousin Grant Flores, who put away Nicaragua’s Freddy Rodriguez inside of two minutes. A body shot forced Rodriguez (10-4, 7 KOs) to crumble to the canvas. Referee Ray Corona began to count before he ended the fight at 1:59 of the opening round.

The younger Flores advanced to 4-0 (3 KOs). All four career bouts have take place at Fantasy Spring.

Anthony Saldivar (6-0, 2 KOs) remained perfect with four-round, unanimous decision over Henry Rivera (2-5, 1KO). Scores were 40-36 on all three cards for Saldivar, a 22-year-old southpaw from Ontario, California.

Joshua Garcia had to overcome a knockdown to turn away veteran journeyman Diuhl Olguin (16-37-7, 10 KOs) via split decision. Judge Edward Hernandez (57-56) ruled for Mexico’s Olguin. The card was overruled by Fernando Villareal (57-56) and Rudy Barragan (58-55) for Garcia (8-0, 4 KOs), who was dropped in round two.

